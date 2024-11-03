Univision Poll: More than 60% of Latino voters in Pennsylvania support Kamala Harris amid the controversy over calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" at a Trump rally

As the 2024 presidential race intensifies, a new poll from Noticias Univision and YouGov reveals Pennsylvania Latino voters’ reactions to controversial remarks made during Donald Trump’s rally in New York City and sheds light on their voting intentions and views on respect for Latino communities. The poll, conducted from October 29 to November 3, gathered insights from 400 registered Latino voters in Pennsylvania, a pivotal group in this swing state.

Latino Voters Lean Heavily Toward Harris

When asked who they would vote for if the presidential election were held today, 64% of Latino respondents in Pennsylvania indicated support for Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, compared to 30% for Donald Trump. The strong preference for Harris reflects growing concerns among Latino voters about respect for their communities, especially following Trump’s recent rally, where invited speakers made remarks disparaging Puerto Ricans and Latino immigrants. The survey contains a +/-5% margin of error.

Awareness and Reactions to Rally Remarks

The survey revealed that Pennsylvania Latino voters have significant awareness of specific remarks made at the rally. Sixty-nine percent of respondents found comments such as referring to Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage” to be “more racist than humorous.” Only 17% of respondents viewed the remarks as intended jokes rather than serious commentary, suggesting that Trump’s attempts to appeal to Latino voters may be undermined by the offensive language employed by speakers at his events.

Among Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania—a group particularly affected by the remarks made at the rally—71% reported that, even if intended as a joke, these comments suggest that there is racism within the Trump campaign. These findings highlight the importance of being sensitive to cultural respect and indicate that dismissive rhetoric towards Latino communities can affect voting decisions.

Impact on Trust and Voting Intentions

The rally remarks appear to have eroded trust among Latino voters regarding Trump’s commitment to the Latino community. According to the survey, over half of respondents (53%) feel that Trump is “very disrespectful” toward Latinos, with an additional 9% describing him as “somewhat disrespectful.” Only a small minority, 19%, view Trump as “very respectful.” These perceptions may be contributing to Latino voters’ clear preference for Harris, with 30% supporting Trump.

Furthermore, over half of the Latino voters surveyed indicated that the rally remarks influenced their likelihood of supporting Trump, making them more likely to vote for Harris, reflecting how pivotal respect and inclusivity are in shaping voter decisions among Pennsylvania Latinos.

The Balance of Respect and Economic Promises

While respect for the Latino community remains a priority, Pennsylvania Latino voters also indicated interest in candidates’ economic agendas. However, given a hypothetical choice between a candidate who prioritizes respect for the Latino community and another who emphasizes economic growth without explicitly condemning racism, a majority still leaned toward the candidate who demonstrated respect. This finding suggests that, for many Latino voters, cultural respect is a critical value that influences their political choices alongside economic concerns.

Latino Community's Call for Respectful Representation

The findings indicate that respect and acknowledgment of Latino concerns are critical factors influencing Pennsylvania Latinos as they approach the ballot box. The backlash against Trump’s rally comments aligns with a broader trend among Latino voters, who are looking for candidates that offer both economic plans and a commitment to valuing their community’s contributions and addressing their issues.