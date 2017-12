Witnessing everyone’s #OriginalDreamers posts have been warming my corazón ❣ all day. I’d like to share this photo booth pic my parents snapped while exploring downtown Los Angeles, recién venidos 84’ 🇸🇻✨🇺🇸The extraordinary souls of immigrants do it for survival not for a better life✨ #OriginalDreamers #SaveTPS #Dreamer

