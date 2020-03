Nueva York, ¿cuál es el plan después del cierre del distrito escolar más grande del país?

Today, 53,000 meals were served to @NYCschools students across the City, up from 14,000 yesterday.

Reminder: Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch is available at ANY school for ANY student from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Head to https://t.co/wSuxZ4TLdg for more. pic.twitter.com/6eXDp2pe8Q

— NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) March 17, 2020