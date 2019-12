Nueva York amanecerá con nieve y temperaturas gélidas este miércoles

[4:12 PM] Rain this evening will transition over to snow from NW to SE between midnight and daybreak Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect from 3 AM - 11 AM tomorrow with snow expected during the morning commute. Allow yourself extra time to travel tomorrow AM. pic.twitter.com/e8UN7ie3do

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 10, 2019