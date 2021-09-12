null: nullpx
Mujer embarazada es asesinada a tiros en su propio baby shower en Harlem

Shanice Young, de 31 años, murió tras recibir un disparo en la cabeza, mientras intentaba interrumpir una pelea entre dos hombres en su baby shower en Harlem.
12 Sep 2021 – 03:19 PM EDT
HARLEM, Nueva York - Una mujer embarazada murió después de recibir un disparo en la cabeza mientras intentaba disolver una pelea en su baby shower en Harlem el domingo por la mañana.

La policía respondió a las llamadas de una mujer disparada en West 128th Street y Frederick Douglass Boulevard alrededor de la 1:15 a.m.

Los agentes encontraron a Shanice Young, de 31 años, con una herida de bala en la cabeza, inconsciente y sin respuesta.

La mujer fue baleada mientras intentaba interrumpir una pelea entre dos hombres en su baby shower.

Fue trasladada a NYC Health + Hospitals en Harlem, donde fue declarada muerta.

Por el momento no se han realizado detenciones.

Bebé de 3 meses muere atropellada en Brooklyn
