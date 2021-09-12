Tiroteo en Nueva York
Mujer embarazada es asesinada a tiros en su propio baby shower en Harlem
Shanice Young, de 31 años, murió tras recibir un disparo en la cabeza, mientras intentaba interrumpir una pelea entre dos hombres en su baby shower en Harlem.
Por:: Univision,12 Sep 2021 – 03:19 PM EDT
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte
SYDNEY, NSW - JUNE 07: A pregnant woman holds her stomach June 7, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. Australia is currently enjoying a baby boom, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics registering a 2.4% increase in births from 2004 to 2005, which represents the highest number of births since 1992. The Australian Federal Government has been encouraging people to have more babies, with financial incentives and the slogan by treasurer Peter Costello to "have one for mum, one for dad, and one for the country". The Federal Government has identified falling fertility rates and the ageing population as long-term problems for Australia's growth and prosperity. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images) Crédito: Ian Waldie/Getty Images
HARLEM, Nueva York - Una mujer embarazada murió después de recibir un disparo en la cabeza mientras intentaba disolver una pelea en su baby shower en Harlem el domingo por la mañana.
La policía respondió a las llamadas de una mujer disparada en West 128th Street y Frederick Douglass Boulevard alrededor de la 1:15 a.m.
Los agentes encontraron a Shanice Young, de 31 años, con una herida de bala en la cabeza, inconsciente y sin respuesta.
Más sobre Tiroteo en Nueva York
La mujer fue baleada mientras intentaba interrumpir una pelea entre dos hombres en su baby shower.
Fue trasladada a NYC Health + Hospitals en Harlem, donde fue declarada muerta.
Por el momento no se han realizado detenciones.
Cargando Video...
Bebé de 3 meses muere atropellada en Brooklyn
Reacciona
Comparte