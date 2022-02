Se suman las demandas para propietarios de edificio del mortal incendio en El Bronx

Attorney Ben Crump, left, looks on as Fatima Janneh, who lost a sister in a building fire, speaks to reporters at a news conference in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Several families whose loved ones died while trying to escape a smoked-filled Bronx apartment building sued the building owners Tuesday, alleging safety violations that led to the wrongful deaths of 17 people, including eight children. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Crédito: Seth Wenig/AP