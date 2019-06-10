null: nullpx
Accidente Aéreo

Estas son las calles en Midtown Manhattan que estarán cerradas tras la caída de helicóptero

La policía además pide que los conductores no tomen rutas alternativas.
10 Jun 2019 – 3:41 PM EDT

El Departamento de Transporte de la NYPD ha notificado a las personas que estarán cerrdas las calles 42 a la 57, entre 8 Avenue y 6 Avenue, en Manhattan.

La policía además pide no usar rutas alternativas.



También es importante que se evite el área de West 51st y 7th Ave, debido a la investigación policial en curso.


