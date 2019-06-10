Estas son las calles en Midtown Manhattan que estarán cerradas tras la caída de helicóptero
El Departamento de Transporte de la NYPD ha notificado a las personas que estarán cerrdas las calles 42 a la 57, entre 8 Avenue y 6 Avenue, en Manhattan.
La policía además pide no usar rutas alternativas.
UPDATE from @NYPDTransport: pedestrian and vehicular traffic closures in place from 42nd to 57th streets between 8 Avenue to 6 Avenue in Manhattan. Please use alternate routes.
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019
También es importante que se evite el área de West 51st y 7th Ave, debido a la investigación policial en curso.
ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Ave due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect an emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/13gYd1hHI9
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019