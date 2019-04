El fin de la fianza... ¿cuáles son las implicaciones de eliminar este sistema en Nueva York?

The #BailReformNY passed in the state budget is an important first step that will restore the presumption for thousands of New Yorkers.

But unjust pretrial detention remains. People will still be subject to cash bail simply b/c of charge. The work continues. #EndPretrial pic.twitter.com/b670g1vmQS

— Bronx Freedom Fund (@BronxFreedom) April 2, 2019