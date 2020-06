Consejo de NYC anuncia intención de recortar 1,000 millones de dólares del presupuesto de la policía

.@cmlauriecumbo, @RCornegyJr, @IDaneekMiller, @AdrienneEAdams, @Dromm25, @Vanessalgibson, @DRichards13, and I believe we can get to $1 billion in cuts to New York City's police spending in this budget.

Our statement: https://t.co/qSz8rUaKpv

— NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) June 12, 2020