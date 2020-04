Fayetteville celebra un festival virtual para apoyar a los artistas y negocios locales

Estas son las presentaciones del evento:



7:00 PM Tyrek Hearon, Musician

7:10 PM All-American Fencing

7:15 PM Not Yet Photography

7:17 PM Cooking 4 Fitness

7:22 PM Shadows of Fire

7:26 PM Cornerstone Design Co.

7:30 PM Fayetteville Roller Derby

7:35 PM Skyview on Hay

7:38 PM Rainbow Room

7:40 PM Air Born Aerials

7:42 PM Downtown Market of Fayetteville

7:43 PM Free Mom Hugs

7:50 PM Animatrixx

7:53 PM Tiffany Haywood Blog and Branding

7:55 PM Micheal Daughtry, Musician

7:57 PM Rude Awakening Coffee Shop

8:05 PM Gama R, Musician

8:07 PM Shops at 123 Hay

8:08 PM J&J Perler Designs

8:09 PM White Trash & Colorful Accessories

8:11 PM The Core Academy

8:14 PM The Gilbert Theater

8:16 PM Electromaniac

8:18 PM Cotton River & Company

8:20 PM Yolanda Barnes, Poet

8:22 PM His & Her Spa Bar