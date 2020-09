Joven campesino de California y beneficiario DACA lucha por la legalización de los trabajadores del campo

Vicente is a Dreamer, @UFWF Member & a #farmworker who works in the fields to pay for tuition and to help support his family's household.

He'll be testifying before @HouseJudiciary today:

WATCH HERE: https://t.co/ifwQkbblKe#immigrantsareessential #WeFeedYou pic.twitter.com/Vk29sJtdCS

— UFW Foundation (@UFWF) September 23, 2020