Ciudad de Fresno multa a dos negocios 'no esenciales' por operar durante la orden de quedarse en casa

Today the City issued $1,000 Administrative Citations on The Cigarette Store at 4848 E. Kings Canyon and High Society Smoke Shop at 1124 W. Shields for operating when they should be CLOSED!@FresnoBee @ABC30 @KSEE24 @KMJNOW @UnivisionNews @GVWire

— Miguel Arias (@MiguelArias_D3) March 29, 2020