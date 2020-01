Así fue como Kobe Bryant interrumpió una transmisión en vivo para saludar en español

Devastated 💔 I can’t wrap my mind around the idea that #KobeBryant is gone. The @Lakers played an exhibition game at @savemartcenter some years ago and being video-bombed by #Kobe when I worked for @noticias21 was a career highlight. Truly gone too soon #RIPKobe #blackmamba pic.twitter.com/wRlO8KeEtP

— Jaime Sandoval (@camexicol) January 26, 2020