Aire en el Valle de San Joaquín vuelve a empeorar a raíz del estallido de nuevos incendios forestales

Keep the six "P's" ready in case immediate evacuation is required:

🐶 People & pets

📜 Papers, phone numbers & important documents

💊 Prescriptions

📸 Pictures

💻 Personal computers

💳 "Plastic" (credit cards, ATM cards) & cash

Learn more: @CAL_FIREpic.twitter.com/UhQw01Z0Tl

— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 28, 2020