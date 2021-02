La ciudad de Lewisville dará agua gratis para familias necesitadas

A Flint resident loads his vehicle with bottled water at the Salvation Army Flint Beecher Corps Community Center in Flint, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016. State emergency response officials say about 176,000 cases of water, 93,000 water filters and 29,000 water testing kits have been distributed to residents since Jan. 6. Those represent donated and state-purchased supplies. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Crédito: Carlos Osorio/AP