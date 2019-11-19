Se esperan tormentas eléctricas y nevadas en Arizona para este martes
El servicio nacional de meteorología de Tucson advierte de que varias zonas al sur tendrán fuertes lluvias y tormentas eléctricas a primera hora de la tarde. Además, un sistema de tormenta traerá más lluvia en el valle y nieve en la montaña del miércoles por la noche.
Areas of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms will spread in from the south by early afternoon (a little earlier near the border). Another storm system will bring more valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday night into Thursday night. #azwx pic.twitter.com/13opmdpKGI
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 19, 2019
Para al norte del estado, el servicio nacional de meteorología de Flagstaff advierte de
una serie de sistemas de tormenta en cual traerá un período extendido de lluvia al área desde el martes por la noche hasta el jueves. Se espera que la lluvia de la tormenta puede exceder 2-3 pulgadas en muchos lugares.
310 PM (MST) - A series of storm systems will bring an extended period of rainfall to the area from Tuesday night through Thursday. Embedded thunderstorms may produce localized rainfall rates exceeding 1 inch/hr. Storm total rainfall may exceed 2-3 inches in many locations. #azwx pic.twitter.com/f8NEPHwEu2
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 18, 2019
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix espera ver lluvias y tormentas eléctricas dispersas en la región hoy por la tarde y noche. Se esperan que las lluvias azoten el valle hasta el miércoles por la noche.
Looks dry for the rest of tonight but rain chances really skyrocket during the day tomorrow. Up to nearly 100 percent in the Phoenix area by Tuesday evening. Locally heavy rain possible along with a few thunderstorms. Prepare for a wet commute home Tue #azwx pic.twitter.com/nPCkUSFuap
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 19, 2019