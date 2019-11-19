null: nullpx
Se esperan tormentas eléctricas y nevadas en Arizona para este martes

Aliste el paraguas. La vigilancia por inundaciones repentinas se activaron en el estado para las próximas horas.
19 Nov 2019 – 8:25 AM EST

El servicio nacional de meteorología de Tucson advierte de que varias zonas al sur tendrán fuertes lluvias y tormentas eléctricas a primera hora de la tarde. Además, un sistema de tormenta traerá más lluvia en el valle y nieve en la montaña del miércoles por la noche.

Para al norte del estado, el servicio nacional de meteorología de Flagstaff advierte de
una serie de sistemas de tormenta en cual traerá un período extendido de lluvia al área desde el martes por la noche hasta el jueves. Se espera que la lluvia de la tormenta puede exceder 2-3 pulgadas en muchos lugares.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix espera ver lluvias y tormentas eléctricas dispersas en la región hoy por la tarde y noche. Se esperan que las lluvias azoten el valle hasta el miércoles por la noche.

Llegan las nieves de noviembre al norte de Arizona

