Larry Fitzgerald continuará jugando con los Cardenales de Arizona

This season was among the most fun of my career. The future is so bright for this team & I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus.

Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let's get to work!#GoCards #RedSea @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/ftNd85iFRj

— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 15, 2020