Clínica móvil gratuita para menores de 21 años a través del Arizona

Lunes: Buckeye Elementary School, 210 South 6th St., Building 700, Buckeye (9 am - 4 pm) Martes: Vineyard Church North Phoenix, 6250 W. Peoria Ave., Glendale (8:30 am - 4:30 pm) Miércoles: Banner Health Center, 17900 N. Porter Road, Maricopa (8 am -4 pm) Jueves: Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road, Queen Creek (9 am -5pm)