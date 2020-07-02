Official Rules: Cuenta Conmigo

1. Name of Promotion: Cuenta Conmigo



NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Name and address of Sponsor: Univision Communications Inc with offices in 8551 NW 30 th Terrace, Miami, FL 33122.

3. Name and address of Co- Sponsor(s): N/A

4. Date of participation: From June 22, 2020 at (1:00 AM ET) to July 11, 2020 at (3:00 AM ET)

5. Eligibility: Participants must be over 18 years of age, residents of the United States.

6. How to Enter: Post a picture of yourself or a video of yourself no more than 60 seconds maximum to your Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok or Twitter account with the hashtag #CuentaConmigoSorteo or #CuentaConmigo. Your entry must include a picture or video of yourself with the hashtag #CuentaConmigoSorteo. Your page must be made public so we can see the entry. Entries must be received by Sponsor no later than July 11, 2020 at 3 AM ET. Comments/entries containing copyright material, registered marks, images of celebrities (alive or deceased) will be disqualified. You must not inaccurately tag content (ex., do not tag yourself in a photo if you are not in that photo) if you do, you and your entry will be disqualified.

7. Number of entries allowed per person: 1

8. Method of Selecting Winner(s): Up to ten [10] Winners will be selected at random from among all the eligible entries received by the deadline stated above.

9. Date Winner will be selected: The Winners will be selected on or around July 14, 2020.

10. Method of notifying Winner(s): The Winner(s) will be notified by telephone/email within (5) days after being selected.

11. Manner and date to collect Prize: The Winner(s) shall receive the prize by postal mail on July 31, 2020.

12. Prize(s) and estimated value: Each winner will receive a $200 gift card for a total approximate value of $2,000.

Odds of winning depend on the number of participants. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who from and after the first day of the giveaway were or are employees or agents of Sponsor, Co-Sponsor or their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or the service agencies or independent contractors; (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this giveaway; and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories.

All entry forms, if applicable, will become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned to the participant. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, stolen or misdirected entry forms, entry forms that are mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, damaged or late. Sponsor is not responsible for disconnected or misdirected calls or busy signals, incorrect or inexact information. Entry forms that have been mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete or inaccurate will be void. Each participant agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, voice, videotape or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation. Sponsor may use information submitted to offer them information on other offers, products or services, subject to Univision’s privacy policy available at www.univison.com .

Sponsor's decisions will be final and binding in all respects. Each winner and each guest of the winner, if any, may be required to sign liability releases. If a winner is ineligible; cannot be notified as described above, or does not take possession of the prize as stated above, the winner will be deemed to have rejected the prize and Sponsor may select a new winner if time permits. To claim prizes, winners will be required to provide identification acceptable to Sponsor and to pick up prizes as instructed. Winner(s) are not permitted to substitute prizes for their cash equivalent or a credit. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred by winners.

Sponsor reserves the right to modify or terminate this giveaway for any reason, including if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor's control impairs the integrity of the giveaway as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any person whom Sponsor, in its sole discretion, considers to have violated these Official Rules or any element of this promotion. The participant acknowledges that this giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc., Instagram, Inc., Tik Tok or Twitter. The participant(s) agree(s): (a) to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Facebook, Inc., Instagram, Inc. Twitter, the Co-Sponsor(s), and their respective parent, affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the giveaway.

All taxes (federal, state, and local) are the sole responsibility of the winner, who may be required to complete tax forms. If the value of prizes the winner has received from the Sponsor in the current year exceeds $600, then the winner needs to provide his/her social security number or tax identification number to receive the prize. These rules are governed by the laws of the State of the Sponsor, without giving effect to conflicts of law principles.

For a list of winners, which will be available after the end of the promotion, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – List of Winners”, to the address indicated above.

To obtain a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – Official Rules”, to the address indicated above.

Use of any automated entry software is prohibited. Online entries made with multiple e-mail addresses, under multiple identities or through the use of any other device or artifice to enter multiple times will be deemed invalid. If the winner is an online entrant, the winning online entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address from which the entry was made. The authorized email account holder is deemed as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsor shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any online service or web site, inability to submit the online entry form, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest, or for late, lost, stolen, postage due, illegible or misdirected entries.

If this contest or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or otherwise does not permit entry in the contest, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper operation of this contest, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this contest or any portion thereof. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

If Text Message Participation: To send a text message, participant must own a mobile telephone with service compatible with one of the announced service providers and two way text messaging capability activated. Text messaging charges and/or other charges from participant’s telephone plan may apply. Text messaging service may not be available in some of the areas of participation. Charges may be reflected on participant’s monthly statement or deducted from pre-paid balance. For help text the word HELP. To cancel, text the word STOP to the code announced.