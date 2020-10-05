Ocean Spray Contest Rules

1. Nombre del Concurso Sabores Ganadores





NO ES NECESARIA LA COMPRA NI EL PAGO ALGUNO PARA ENTRAR EN O GANAR ESTE CONCURSO. LA COMPRA NO MEJORARA SUS OPORTUNIDADES DE GANAR. INVALIDO DONDE PROHIBIDO.



2. Nombre y dirección del Patrocinador: The Univision Network LTD Partnership, con oficinas en 605 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10158 .

3. Nombre y dirección del Co-Patrocinador: Ocean Spray con oficinas en 1 Ocean Spray Dr, Lakeville, MA 02347

4. Fecha de participación/registro: El concurso empieza el 5 de octubre de 2020 a las 12:01 AM EST y finaliza el 18 de diciembre de 2020 10 AM EST. Todas las participaciones completas deben ser recibidas por el Patrocinador antes del 13 de noviembre de 2020 a las 11:59 PM EST.

5. Elegibilidad: Participantes deben ser una Familia en la cual el jefe es mayor de 21 años, con dominio del español, quienes son residentes legales de los Estados Unidos de América contiguos, (excepto Puerto Rico), con un número de Seguro Social (SS#) o de Impuestos (TIN). La Familia será compuesta de un máximo de cuatro (4) personas relacionadas directamente, ya sea madre, un padre, tutor legal, y los hijos (biológicos y/o adoptados) (la “Familia”). En el caso de ser elegida para participar, la Familia tendrá que consumir productos de Ocean Spray (jugo) durante su participación en el concurso y reconoce y acepta que no existe ningún riesgo de salud o alergia que le impida a cualquier miembro de la Familia consumir los productos. La Familia necesitará acceso a una computadora con webcam, WiFi y una cuenta de Skype para participar. La familia tendrá que participar en una llamada de preproducción el día anterior al segmento.

El concurso se llevará a cabo en vivo/virtualmente en el programa de Despierta America a lo largo de 5 segmentos, en o alrededor de las siguientes fechas: octubre 22, noviembre 6, noviembre 20, diciembre 4 y diciembre 18 de 2020. En cada segmento dos (2) Familias participarán en tres (3) rondas del Concurso. Las Familias seleccionadas para participar recibirán los productos y materiales (jugos, libretas, lápices, etc.) necesarios para participar en el Concurso antes del día del programa.

Mecánica del Concurso: Cada episodio incluirá tres rondas que podrán incluir una combinación de juegos por ejemplo: preguntas/respuestas, acertijos, trivia, pop culture, pictionary y más. En una de las rondas las familias participantes serán dirigidas a tomar un vaso de Ocean Spray y se les presentará una ilustración que describe el sabor/frase conectada con Ocean Spray. ¡La primera familia en decir “SABROSO!" tendrá la oportunidad de adivinar el sabor/frase escribiendo su respuesta en un pedazo de papel. Si la primera familia adivina correctamente, recibirán un punto. Si no, la otra familia puede robar y ganar esa ronda.

7. Cuantos formatos de participación permitidos: Solo se permitirá una ( 1) participación y video por Familia.

8. Manera de elegir a los Participantes: Habiendo recibido suficientes participaciones elegibles antes de la fecha establecida, el Patrocinador elegirá hasta ocho ( 8) Familias a base de la originalidad, creatividad y entusiasmo

demostrado en su video, a la sola discreción del Patrocinador. Dos Familias serán seleccionadas para cada segmento de entre las participaciones y videos recibidos 7-9 días antes de la fecha del segmento.

9. Fecha de selección de Ganador(es): El/Los Ganadores será(n) seleccionado(s) en o alrededor del:

· 22 de octubre de 2020

· 06 de noviembre de 2020

· 20 de noviembre de 2020

· 04 de diciembre de 2020

· 18 de diciembre de 2020

10. Manera de notificar al/los Ganador(s): Cada Familia ganadora será notificada al final del segmento en el que participo

11. Manera y fecha de recoger el Premio: El/Los Ganador(es)

· Cada familia que participe, pero no avance al segmento final recibirá su premio por correo postal en o alrededor del 18 de diciembre de 2020.

· Las 4 familias ganadoras que entran en el segmento final y la Familia ganadora del Final recibirán su premio por correo postal el o alrededor el 31 de diciembre de 2020.

12. Premio(s) y su valor aproximado:

· Cada Familia que participe recibirá una tarjeta de regalo Visa ® de $500 y una cesta de regalo/productos Ocean Spray con valor aproximado de $100. La tarjeta regalo se puede utilizar en cualquier lugar donde se acepte la tarjeta Visa.

· Las 4 familias ganadoras que entran en el segmento final recibirán una tarjeta de regalo Visa ® de $1,000. La tarjeta regalo se puede utilizar en cualquier lugar donde se acepte la tarjeta Visa.



El valor total de todos los premios es aproximadamente $8,800.

Oportunidades de ganar dependerán del número de participantes. Las personas incluidas en cualquiera de las siguientes categorías no podrán participar ni ganar un premio: (a) personas que a partir de o con posterioridad de la promoción sean o hayan sido empleados o agentes de los Patrocinadores, el(los) Co-Patrocinadores, o sus matrices, filiales, subsidiarias, agencias de servicio o contratistas independientes; (b) personas que estén involucradas en el desarrollo, producción, distribución de materiales, o de la selección de los ganadores de este concurso; y (c) personas que formen parte de la familia inmediata de, o que habiten en la misma casa de alguna de las personas incluidas en cualquiera de las categorías anteriores. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho, en su exclusiva y absoluta discreción, de anular, cancelar y dar por terminado su participación y de descalificarle a usted y su video del Concurso, en cada caso sin aviso y sin ninguna obligación o responsabilidad a usted, si Univision considera que usted ha participado en el Concurso sin cumplir con todos los requisitos de elegibilidad establecidos en el presente.

Como una condición de su participación en el Concurso, usted declara y certifica expresamente que: (x) posee todo derecho, título e interés en y sobre su video, ya sea como creador y autor del mismo, o de conformidad con un acuerdo por escrito válido celebrado con el creador y autor del mismo, o por efecto de la ley, y que tiene pleno derecho, poder y autoridad para entregar el video a los Patrocinadores y para autorizar el uso, publicación y explotación del mismo por parte de los Patrocinadores; (y) su video no contiene material de terceros protegido por derechos de autor o marcas registradas de terceros, o imágenes de celebridades (ni vivas ni fallecidas); y (z) usted ha obtenido el consentimiento de todas las personas que aparezcan en su video para utilizar su nombre, imagen y/o semblante y presentar su video en el Concurso.

Todos los videos y formatos de participación, si los haya, serán propiedad del Patrocinador y no serán devueltos al participante. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de descalificar o rehusar publicar cualquier participación y/o video en su sola discreción. El Patrocinador no será responsable por la pérdida, robo o desvío de los videos y/o formatos de participación, ni por videos y formatos de participación reproducidos mecánicamente, ilegibles, incompletos, inexactos, dañados o tardíos. El Patrocinador no es responsable por llamadas que se desconecten, equivocadas, o líneas ocupadas, ni por información incorrecta o inexacta. Los videos y formatos de participación reproducidos mecánicamente, ilegibles, incompletos o inexactos serán nulos. Cada participante está de acuerdo en permitir que el Patrocinador utilice su nombre, dirección, ciudad, estado, fotografía, voz, cinta de video o cualquier figura semejante con propósitos de publicidad sin compensación adicional alguna. El Patrocinador puede utilizar la información proporcionada por el participante para ofrecerle información de otras ofertas, productos o servicios, según la política de privacidad de Univision, disponible en www.univision.com

Al participar usted otorga al Patrocinador el derecho mundial exclusivo, plenamente pagado, libre de regalías, pero no la obligación, de usar, copiar, reproducir, publicar, distribuir, exhibir, transmitir y presentar su video, en todo medio de difusión y por cualquier medio, sea actualmente conocido o se desarrolle en el futuro, incluyendo, con carácter no exclusivo, anunciar, exhibir y de otro modo disponer de su video para publicar por Internet, televisión, móvil, radio, y someterlo a la vista del público, y usar, reproducir y publicar su nombre, semblante, imagen, fotografía, actuación y otros elementos de su aparición o imagen para llevar a cabo y promover el Concurso y/o los Patrocinadores, en cada caso SIN AVISO, COMPENSACION O ATRIBUCION ALGUNA A USTED.

USTED COMPRENDE Y ACEPTA QUE LA ÚNICA CONTRAPRESTACIÓN QUE RECIBIRÁ POR ESTE OTORGAMIENTO DE DERECHOS ES LA PUBLICIDAD QUE PUEDA RECIBIR EN LA PUBLICACIÓN O TRANSMISIÓN DE SU VIDEO Y/O LA ANUNCIACIÓN DE USTED. COMO LA PERSONA QUE PARTICIPÓ EN ESTE CONCURSO.

Todas las decisiones del Patrocinador serán finales y obligatorias en todos los sentidos. Cada ganador y cada invitado del ganador, si lo haya, podrán tener que firmar una liberación de responsabilidad. Si el ganador resulta no ser elegible; si no se puede notificar al ganador como mencionado anteriormente o si el ganador no recoge el premio como detallado anteriormente, se considerara como si el ganador hubiese rechazado el premio y el Patrocinador podrá seleccionar a un ganador nuevo si el tiempo lo permite. Para reclamar premios, ganadores serán requeridos proveer identificación aceptable al Patrocinador y recoger premios como sean instruidos. Ganador(es) no puede(n) sustituir el premio por su equivalente en efectivo o por un crédito. El premio no se puede reemplazar si es perdido o robado. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de sustituir a su discreción cualquiera o todos los premios con cualquier artículo o servicio de valor semejante o mayor. Los premios no pueden ser cedidos o transferidos por el (los) ganador(es).

El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de modificar o terminar esta promoción por cualquier razón incluyendo si existe fraude, fallas técnicas o cualquier otro factor más allá del control del Patrocinador que dañe la integridad de la promoción, determinado por el Patrocinador en su sola discreción. El Patrocinador podrá descalificar a cualquier persona que, a su sola discreción, considere haya violado estas Reglas Oficiales. El (los) participante(s) está(n) de acuerdo en: (a) estar sujetos a las Reglas Oficiales y las decisiones del Patrocinador, y (b) liberar y mantener en paz y a salvo al Patrocinador, el (los) Co-Patrocinador(es) y a sus respectivos matrices, filiales, estaciones, subsidiarias, y contratistas independientes, y sus respectivos directores, funcionarios, empleados, y agentes, inclusive a las agencias de publicidad y promoción, de cualquier y toda responsabilidad con respecto a la aceptación, posesión o uso (o el mal uso) de los premios y/o de la participación en la promoción.

Los impuestos (federales, estatales, y locales) son la responsabilidad exclusiva del ganador y es posible que se requiera que cada ganador prepare formularios de impuestos. Si el ganador ha recibido otros premios del Patrocinador durante el año actual, y si el valor total de dichos premios excede $600, el ganador tendrá que proveer su Número de Seguro Social o Número de Identificación de Impuestos para recibir el premio. Estas Reglas Oficiales están sujetas a las leyes del Estado donde se ubica el Patrocinador, haciendo caso omiso de los principios de conflicto de leyes.

Para obtener la lista de ganador(es) la cual estará disponible después de que termine la promoción, envíe a “Promoción – Lista de Ganador(es)”, a la dirección del Patrocinador antes indicada, un sobre por separado dirigido a usted mismo con estampilla postal pre-pagada.

Para obtener una copia de estas Reglas Oficiales, envíe a “Promoción – Reglas Oficiales” a la dirección del Patrocinador antes indicada, un sobre por separado con estampilla postal pre-pagada y dirigido a usted mismo.

En el caso que hubiese participación en línea: Se prohíbe el uso de software para la entrada automatizada de formatos de participación. Los formatos de participación hechos en línea con múltiples direcciones de correo electrónico, bajo múltiples identidades o por medio de cualquier artefacto o artificio utilizado para participar múltiples veces se considerarán nulos. Si el ganador es un participante en línea, se considerará que el formato de participación ganador es el que haya sido enviado por el poseedor autorizado de la cuenta de la dirección de correo electrónico que envió el dicho formato. El poseedor autorizado de la cuenta de correo electrónico será considerado como la persona física a la que le es asignada una dirección del correo electrónico por medio de un proveedor de acceso a internet, por un proveedor de servicio u otra organización que sea responsable de asignar direcciones de correo electrónico o por el dominio asociado con la dirección de correo electrónico enviada. El Patrocinador no será responsable por la transmisión de información incorrecta o inexacta contenida en los formatos de participación, por los errores técnicos, la pérdida o demora de la transmisión de datos, la omisión, interrupción, supresión, defectos o fallas en la línea de red telefónica, o del equipo de cómputo, software, o por la imposibilidad de acceso a cualquier servicio o sitio en línea, la imposibilidad de enviar el formato de participación, o por cualquier otro error o disfunción, o cualquier daño causado al equipo de cómputo del participante o de cualquier otra persona que resulte de la descarga de materiales o información o de la participación en esta promoción, o por la pérdida, robo, demora, pérdida en correo, datos ilegibles de los formatos de participación o por ser enviados a un lugar incorrecto.

Si esta promoción o cualquier sitio de la red asociado con éste (o cualquier porción del mismo) se llegare a corromper o no permitiere la entrada a la promoción, o si la infección por virus de computadora, bugs, manipulación, intervención no autorizada, acciones de los participantes, por fraude, fallas técnicas, o por cualquier otra causa, que en la opinión del Patrocinador, corrompa o afecte la administración, seguridad, imparcialidad, integridad, o la operación apropiada de esta promoción, el Patrocinador se reserva el derecho, a su única discreción, de descalificar a cualquier individuo implicado en tal acción, y/o a cancelar, terminar, modificar o suspender esta promoción o alguna porción del mismo. La tentativa, por parte de algún participante o de cualquier otro individuo, de dañar deliberadamente el servicio en línea o el sitio en la red, así como el intento de socavar la operación legítima de esta promoción, se considerará una violación a las leyes penales y civiles. El Patrocinador se reserva el derecho de hacer valer su derecho de reclamar el pago de daños y/u otros perjuicios en la extensión más amplia permitida por la ley.

En el caso que hubiese participación por mensaje de texto: Para enviar un mensaje de texto debe poseer un teléfono móvil con servicio compatible con uno de los proveedores móviles anunciados al aire y con capacidad de envío y recibo de mensaje de texto activado. Cargos regulares de mensajería y datos pueden aplicar. El servicio de mensajes de texto puede no ser disponible en algunas áreas de participación. Cargos pueden ser reflejados en su factura celular mensual, o descontados de su balance pre-pagado. Para ayuda, textee la palabra AYUDA. Para cancelar textee la palabra PARA al código anunciado al aire.

ENGLISH VERSION OF THE “RULES” PROVIDED FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY.





In the event of a conflict between the Spanish and English Rules, the Spanish Rules will govern.





THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE “RULES” IS PROVIDED FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY.





IN THE EVENT OF A CONFLICT BETWEEN THE SPANISH AND ENGLISH RULES,





THE SPANISH RULES WILL GOVERN.





