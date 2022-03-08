Putin’s military doctrine: flattening cities when necessary

Putin's decision to intervene in Syria saved the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad. In late 2016, ruthless use of Russian firepower was again decisive in overcoming rebel forces holding parts of the ancient city of Aleppo, one of the oldest cities in the world with a population of three million. A month-long aerial bombardment by airplanes and artillery was used to flatten the rebels strongholds. It’s population fell to only 600,000 during the war. It has bounced back since but is still only two thirds what it was before the war.