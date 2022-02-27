World War III: is that a possible outcome of the Ukrainian crisis?

Putin's recognition this week of the separatist territories of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine — two thirds of which are still controlled by Ukraine — has been compared to Adolf Hitler's annexation of Austria and parts of Czechoslovakia and Poland in 1938 and 1939, in the build up to World War II. Hitler justified his aggression as part of a policy to reunify millions of ethnic Germans who found themselves living outside Germany at the end of World War I, as a result of the Paris Peace Conference of 1919.