Tornadoes in December: are they a sign of climate change?

When the warm air comes into contact with the Jet Stream, fast-moving bands of strong wind in the upper atmosphere, it can cause the dramatic spinning effect that makes tornados and hurricanes so destructive.

“When the Jet Stream dips both in latitude and in height above the ground in an unstable air mass, then the creates the vertical wind shear both directionally and speed. So there was big shear in directional change and in wind speed too,” said Bunting.