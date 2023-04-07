Death of Private Basaldua: call for independent investigation at Fort Hood amid crisis in military recruiting

Army officials project that active duty strength could shrink by as much as 20,000 soldiers by September, down to 445,000. “That means that the nation’s primary land force could plummet by as much as 7 percent in only two years,” according to a recent article in the online defense publication, War on the Rocks, by Lt. Gen. David W. Barno, U.S. Army (ret.), and Dr. Nora Bensahel, professors of strategic studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.