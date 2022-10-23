Mystery of the disappearing mahi-mahi divides fishermen

U.S. officials acknowledge they have little data on what happens to the mahi-mahi outside those waters. Because they migrate over large distances they only spend part of their average lifespan of three to five years in U.S. waters, Karnauskas said. The officials estimate that U.S. fishermen are only responsible for about 50% of the fish that are caught, mostly during the spring and summer as they migrate north from the Caribbean as far as Maine.