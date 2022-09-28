Florida's population growth and climate change make a recipe for disaster

Immokalee took the brunt of Hurricane Irma in 2017, the last major hurricane to hit western Florida, also grazing Miami. “We’re staying indoors hoping it’s not as bad as Irma. That one was strong, it hit us directly,” said Julia Perkins, with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers. Many trailers were blown over by Irma, their roof ripped off. “In terms of housing and poor conditions, not much has ged, but people do have more experience of how to protect themselves now," she added. She said the coalition spent Tuesday advising residents to go to two refuge shelters at local Collier county schools.