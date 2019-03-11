United States
Real America with Jorge Ramos: Teachers Strike Back
This week, Real America with Jorge Ramos looks at the pressures facing public school teachers.
Univision,11 Mar 2019 – 4:23 PM EDT
The nation is seeing a surge in teacher walkouts that started last February with educators in West Virginia. Since then, there have been strikes in Arizona, California, Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oklahoma demanding for pay increases, smaller class sizes and more support staff.
Reporter Anna Almendrala helps Jorge examine the situation in Los Angeles where teachers are fighting the growth of charter schools. Teachers feel "that charter schools are taking over their districts," she says.
