Lina Hidalgo: What are the lessons from the historic Texas winter storm?

Millions of Texans lost power and water this week and at least 11 have died amidst deadly cold following a once-in-a-century storm. Judge Lina Hidalgo of Harris County, home to the city of Houston, spoke to Real America with Jorge Ramos to explain how this happened and where the state goes from here.

"Part of it was Mother Nature," she says. But "part of it was a man-made disaster," that could have been avoided, adds Hidalgo, who is Colombian-born and a rising star in Texas politics.

Hidalogo, who 30 on Friday (Feb 19), points to the lack of a resilient power grid and back up power in Texas. After the crisis has passed, Hidalgo says residents deserve some answers to what went wrong "and what needs to change" so they don't have to go through another experience like this ever again.

Hidalgo also addressed the issues of whether climate change was a factor in the abnormal weather conditions. Hidalgo recalled the historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey in 2017. "Obviously something is changing," she said, adding that climate change "shouldn't be a dirty word."

Watch the show here: