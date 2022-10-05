Hurricane Ian: what went wrong in Florida? Are there lessons we can learn from it?

Damage from Hurricane Ian is likely to be in the hundreds of billions of dollars. Of that, insured losses are predicted to be in the region of at least $60 billion. Hurricane Ian caused both wind and flood damage, but typical hurricane insurance policies, known as ‘Windstorm’ coverage do not cover flooding. Water damage, other than rain coming in through damaged roofs and windows, comes under a separate policy, typically offered under the federal government’s National Flood Insurance Program. But only 30-50% of residential structures in specially designated flood zones have flood insurance.