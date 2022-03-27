Attica: the largest prison massacre in U.S. history reaches the Oscars. A Hispanic witness, George Nieves, tells his story

In this Sept. 1971 file photo, Inmates at the Attica Correctional Facility, in Attica, NY, raise their hands in clenched fists in a show of unity during the Attica uprising, which took the lives of 43 people. Fifty years after the Attica prison uprising, the families of slain and injured prison guards say they're still waiting for an apology from the state. Crédito: Bob Schutz/AP