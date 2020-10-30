Where does Miami's Latino vote stand in the final stretch to Nov 3?
The Latino vote is divided and fired up - and nowhere more than in South Florida. It's a snapshot of the political divisions playing out in communities nationwide. Real America followed two Cuban Americans in Miami who take us inside the final vote drives in each camp.
Por: Univision,30 Oct 2020 – 12:13 PM EDT
Tensions are mounting in the countdown to Nov 3 and in the ultimate battleground state of Florida, the Latino community is at the center of a political fight - winner takes all.
Real America followed two Latinas, Daniela and Jessica, from the heart of the nation’s Cuban American diaspora, but who are on polar opposite ends on where they see the nation headed. They are among the voters here who perhaps hold the key to the White House.
Watch this week's episode of Real American With Jorge Ramos:
