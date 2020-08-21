Real America: Is the U.S. a machista country?

When we talk about machismo or sexism, we usually refer to people for instance in Latin America, politicians, celebrities, public officials that make insensitive, offensive and politically incorrect statements about women.

But it really goes beyond words. It has to do with a power structure that prevents women from reaching the highest levels of politics, of the economy, of society in general. Case in point: the United States.

It’s been 100 years since -- some -- women were granted the right to vote. Today, Kamala Harris is the first woman of color and just the fourth woman ever on a major party’s presidential ticket. But, as the most powerful and richest country in the world, these milestones still represent a major disparity between men and women.