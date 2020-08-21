null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Real America: Is the U.S. a machista country?

Women are and have been at the forefront of politics as legislators and activists. Although they are redefining American politics, the country has yet to elect a female to lead the nation.
21 Ago 2020 – 10:31 AM EDT
¡Nuevo!

Presiona aquí para reaccionar

Reacciona
Comparte

When we talk about machismo or sexism, we usually refer to people for instance in Latin America, politicians, celebrities, public officials that make insensitive, offensive and politically incorrect statements about women.

But it really goes beyond words. It has to do with a power structure that prevents women from reaching the highest levels of politics, of the economy, of society in general. Case in point: the United States.

It’s been 100 years since -- some -- women were granted the right to vote. Today, Kamala Harris is the first woman of color and just the fourth woman ever on a major party’s presidential ticket. But, as the most powerful and richest country in the world, these milestones still represent a major disparity between men and women.

On this week's show, Real America asks: Is the U.S. a machista country?

¡Nuevo!

Presiona aquí para reaccionar

Reacciona
Comparte
RELACIONADOS:PoliticsCulture
Publicidad