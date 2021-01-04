Battleground Georgia
Georgia's Latino voters helped President-elect Joe Biden secure a narrow victory in the state in November. Can they now help Democrats flip the Senate?
Por: Univision,4 Ene 2021 – 03:45 PM EST
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte
The first political fight of 2021 is coming to Georgia as two Senate runoff races will be decided this week. And the stakes couldn't be higher.
Georgia's Latino voters helped President-elect Joe Biden secure a narrow victory in the state in November. Can they now help Democrats flip the Senate?
Watch this episode Real America with Jorge Ramos on Facebook Watch.
The first political fight of 2021 is coming to Georgia as two Senate runoff races will be decided this week. And the...Posted by Real America with Jorge Ramos on Monday, January 4, 2021
Reacciona
Comparte
RELACIONADOS:Politics•United States•