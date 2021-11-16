The Dirty War in the digital age

This war is the dirtiest of all wars as it takes just 280 characters and the “netcentrics” machinery running to vilify, libel and practically destroy a person's reputation. While the power of the common user has fallen under the shadow of netcentrics power, all is not lost. We still have the power to decide what information we create, comment on and share, and with this comes the citizen's responsibility for verification, as this is how we can counter the wave of misinformation that we are experiencing.