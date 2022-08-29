Hundreds of planes and $4,000 tickets: Cubans migrating via charter flights

Univision inquired with two companies in Miami, the airline Air Aruba and the travel agency, CubaMax about the availability of tickets from Havana to Managua. Air Aruba offered tickets from Havana or Camaguey between August 31 and Sept 8 for $3,770, payable in cash or direct transfer at its Miami office. CubaMax offered a price of $4,149 on the Air Aruba flight from Havana on August 31, also payable in cash at one of several offices in the Miami area.