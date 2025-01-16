Premio Lo Nuestro 2025, términos y condiciones votaciones

Premio Lo Nuestro 2025

Votación - Preguntas Frecuentes y Términos y Condiciones



VOTACION: Los fans tendrán la oportunidad de votar y seleccionar a los ganadores de los siguientes premios que se entregaran en o en relación con la ceremonia de Premio Lo Nuestro 2025 (“Programa”) que se llevará a cabo el 20 de febrero de 2025 y será transmitida en vivo por Univision a las 8:00 p.m . Eastern Time (“ET”)/7:00 p.m Central Time (“CT”):

Los premios anteriores pueden ser referidos aquí individualmente como un "Premio" o colectivamente como los "Premios."

¿Cómo puedo votar?

Usted puede votar por nominados de todas las categorías que forman parte del programa Premio Lo Nuestro 2025 (el “Programa”) vía la página web oficial de Premio Lo Nuestro ( www.premiolonuestro.com/vota) registrándose por medio de una cuenta de correo electrónico. Para votar, seleccione a un ganador por categoría y por subcategoría por la cual desee votar y confirme su voto.

· Cuando llegue a la Página de Votación, verá un botón para cada Premio. Haga clic en el botón correspondiente para ir a la página de votación de cada premio ("Página de votación del premio").

· En cada página de votación de premio, verá el nombre y el botón de selección correspondiente para cada nominado para ese premio, y se le pedirá que seleccione el nombre del nominado por el que desea votar y que envíe su voto.

· Después de enviar su voto para el premio en una página de votación de premios, verá una página de "Gracias" que confirma su voto y le ofrece la oportunidad de compartir su voto en su perfil de Facebook, WhatsApp, o Twitter timeline o votar por otro premio. Compartir tu voto en cualquier plataforma de redes sociales NO contará como voto adicional.

Puede votar sólo una (1) vez por cada cuenta de correo electrónico registrada durante el periodo de votación. Cualquier intento de votar más de una (1) vez por cada cuenta registrada de correo electrónico NO contará. Para votar, necesita una cuenta valida de correo electrónico. Su dirección de correo electrónico se recopilará y procesará de acuerdo con nuestra Política de privacidad.

El procedimiento para votar está sujeto a cambios a discreción de la productora del programa (la “Productora”) y sin previo aviso. Los cambios serán publicados en la página de votaciones.

¿Cuándo puedo votar?

La votación comenzará el miércoles 22 de enero de 2025 a las at 9:00 AM EST (6:00 AM PST) y terminará el martes 4 de febrero de 2025 a las 23:59:59 PST (miércoles 5 de febrero de 2025 1:59:59 AM EST) (“Periodo de Votación”). Si usted intenta votar fuera de la ventana de votación, su voto NO contará.

¿Cuántas veces puedo votar?

Puede votar sólo una (1) vez por cada cuenta de correo electrónico registrado durante el periodo de votación. Se requiere que vote en cada una de las categorías y tendrá que confirmar su dirección de correo electrónico solo una vez para que los votos sean contados. Si sus votos para cada categoría no son presentados el mismo día, usted podrá reingresar a la página para votar.

¿Cuánto cuesta votar?

La votación es gratuita a excepción de los cargos que aplican en su cuenta de internet o en su plan de datos (si está utilizando un navegador web de su teléfono celular). Por favor verifique esto con el(los) proveedor(es) de su servicio de internet y/o datos ya que podrían aplicar cargos y tarifas por este servicio.

¿Por qué estoy teniendo problemas al votar?

A pesar de que el internet puede manejar un gran volumen de votos simultáneamente, hay veces que su proveedor local de servicio de internet (o servicio de telefonía celular) no sea capaz de manejar cada intento debido al gran volumen. Si está tratando de votar durante la ventana de votación, pero el sistema no está procesando su intento, asegúrese de que tiene la ventana pop-ups activada a través de la configuración de su navegador o de su dispositivo móvil (apague su bloqueador de pop-up), borre su historial/cache, y vuelva a intentarlo. Si ese no es el problema, compruebe que su conexión inalámbrica está funcionando, ya que ese es el problema más común al momento de votar. Por favor sea paciente y vuelva a intentarlo.

¿Puede la gente influenciar injustamente el resultado por medio de tecnologías avanzadas?

La Productora tendrá un procedimiento de monitoreo semanal diseñado para prevenir a individuos de influenciar injustamente el resultado sobre la votación, bloqueando los votos utilizando tecnología avanzada. La Productora se reserva el derecho de eliminar votos identificados como “tecnología avanzada”.



¿Cómo encuentro los resultados?

Los ganadores de algunos o todos los Premios serán revelados durante la transmisión en vivo del Programa el jueves 20 de febrero de 2025, así que esté pendiente de Premio Lo Nuestro para ver los resultados de su votación. Los ganadores de todos los premios serán publicados en línea después de que Premio Lo Nuestro haya terminado en la página de votaciones.

Términos y Condiciones

La Productora se reserva el derecho de descalificar, bloquear y/o eliminar cualquier voto por cualquier razón, incluyendo, pero no limitado a, los votos utilizando: software automatizado, múltiples direcciones de correo electrónico, identidades múltiples, cualquier artefacto o artificio utilizado para votar múltiples veces, y/o (v) otra manera que altere o intente alterar el proceso de votación.

Como parte del proceso de votación, tendrá que proveer su dirección de correo electrónico.

Conforme a estas normas de votación, se compromete a proporcionar estos datos limitados como parte del proceso de votación si usted decide participar. Votar, por supuesto, es totalmente voluntario. Si usted elige no proporcionar su dirección de correo electrónico, desafortunadamente, no puede votar.

Premio Lo Nuestro 2025

Voting, FAQ’s & Terms and Conditions



THE AWARDS VOTE: Fans will have the opportunity to vote and select the winners of the following awards which will be given at or in connection with the Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony (“Program”) taking place on February 20, 2025, and broadcast live on Univision at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) / 7:00 p.m. Central Time (“CT”):

How do I vote?

You can vote for nominees for all Awards by visiting the Programs official web page ( www.premiolonuestro.com/vota) and registering using a valid email account (“Voting Page”). To vote, select a winner in each category and subcategory and confirm your vote.

● When you arrive at the Voting Page, you will see a button for each Award. Click the applicable button to go the voting page for each Award (“Award Voting Page”).

● On each Award Voting Page, you will see the name and a corresponding selection button for each nominee for that Award, and you will be prompted to select the name of the nominee for whom you want to vote and to submit your vote.

● After submitting your vote for the Award on an Award Voting Page, you will see a “Thank You” page that confirms your vote and offers you the opportunity to share your vote to your Facebook profile, WhatsApp account, or Twitter timeline or vote for another Award. Sharing your vote to any social media platform will NOT count as an additional vote.



You can cast one (1) vote for each Award per each registered email address during the Voting Period (defined below). Attempts to place more than one (1) vote per registered email address shall be VOID. You need a valid email address in order to place your vote. Your email address will be collected and processed in accordance with our Privacy Policy

The voting process is subject to changes, at the sole discretion of the Show’s producer (“Producer”), and without prior notice. Changes will be linked and posted on the Voting Page.

When can I vote?

Voting will begin on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 6:00 AM PST (9:00:00 AM EST) and end on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 11:59:59 PM PST (Wednesday, February 5, 2025, 1:59:59 AM EST). (“Voting Period”). If you try to vote outside the Voting Period, your vote will NOT count.

How many times may I vote?

You may cast only one (1) vote for each Award per registered email address during the voting period. You will be required to cast votes for all Awards and will need to confirm your email address only once for the votes to be counted. If all of your set of votes are not submitted the same day, you may return to vote.

What is the cost?

Voting is free, except for charges which might apply to your internet account or data plan (if you are using a web browser from your cell phone). Please check with your internet and/or data service provider(s) to verify whether any charges apply for this service.

Why am I having problems voting?

Although the internet can manage a big volume of votes simultaneously, your own internet (or cell phone) service provider, at certain times, may not be able to manage each single attempt due to the big volume of votes. If you are trying to vote during the Voting Period and the system is not processing your attempt, please make sure your pop-up window is activated in your browser’s configuration or mobile device (turn off your pop-up blocker), erase your history/cache, and try again. If this is not the problem, please check your wireless connection and make sure it is working; this is the most common problem at the time of voting. Please be patient and try again.

Can anyone unfairly influence the voting results advanced technologies?

The Producer will have in place a weekly monitoring procedure designed to prevent anyone from unfairly influencing the voting results by blocking votes cast using advanced technologies. The Producer reserves the right to remove votes cast using “advanced technologies.”

Where can I find the results?

The winners of some or all of the Awards will be revealed during the live television broadcast of the Program scheduled on Thursday, February 20, 2025, so tune-in to Premio Lo Nuestro 2025 to check voting results. Winners of all of the Awards will be published online after the broadcast of the Program on the Voting Page.

Terms and Conditions

The Producer reserves the right to disqualify, block, and/or remove any vote that for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, votes cast using automated software, with multiple email accounts, with multiple identities, and/or via any device or any ploy to vote multiple times, or votes that in any way alter or try to alter the voting process.

You will need to provide your email address as part of the voting process.