Enrique and Anna Kournikova show off new twins

Photo : Doug Benc / Getty Images - MIAMI - MAY 8: Former Tennis player Anna Kournikova and singer Enrique Iglesias hold each other as they watch the the New Jersey Nets take on the Miami Heat in game one of the Eastern Conference semifinals at American Airlines Arena on May 8, 2006 in Miami, Florida. The Nets defeated the Heat 100-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)