Enrique and Anna Kournikova show off new twins

Former Tennis player Anna Kournikova and singer Enrique Iglesias hold each other as they watch the the New Jersey Nets take on the Miami Heat in game one of the Eastern Conference semifinals at American Airlines Arena on May 8, 2006 in Miami, Florida.
By:
Univision RadioJan 17 | 12:05 PM EST
42-year-old Latin music superstar Enrique Iglesias and 36-year-old retired professional tennis player Anna Kournikova welcome their new twins Nicholas and Lucy. The twins were born in Miami on Saturday.
The couple pretty much kept their pregnancy under wraps. No one knew about this, only close family and friends.
Enrique and Anna have been in a relationship for over 16 years. In an interview with a publication, Anna wanted to have kids someday. What a perfect time for the couple.