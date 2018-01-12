Enrique Iglesias and Bad Bunny team up for 'El Baño'

We think that the Latino love gods have answered our prayers: Enrique Iglesias and Bad Bunny have just released their joint single 'El Baño.'

If having these two bad boys in a music video together was not enough sexy enough for you, the two are welcomed by Mexican actress Pollyanna Uruena, who is the perfect choice for an on-screen romance with Iglesias.

See for yourself. Watch the full music video now:



Fans have been waiting for the music video since Iglesias' posted a teaser video to his Instagram on January 3.