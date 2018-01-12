Enrique Iglesias and Bad Bunny team up for 'El Baño'

Photo: VEVO: Enrique Iglesias - Enrique Iglesias stars in his music video for his single, <i>'El Baño'</i> featuring Bad Bunny.
By:
Colleen BakerJan 12 | 5:41 PM EST
We think that the Latino love gods have answered our prayers: Enrique Iglesias and Bad Bunny have just released their joint single 'El Baño.'
If having these two bad boys in a music video together was not enough sexy enough for you, the two are welcomed by Mexican actress Pollyanna Uruena, who is the perfect choice for an on-screen romance with Iglesias.
See for yourself. Watch the full music video now:
Fans have been waiting for the music video since Iglesias' posted a teaser video to his Instagram on January 3.
We cannot get enough of this bromance!