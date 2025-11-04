Latino Mix Houston 104.9 te lleva al crucero Disney Destiny

ORAL DISCLOSURE

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes void where prohibited by law. The approximate total prize value is $12,354.16. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of Houston, Texas, age 18 and older who have not won another promotion of Sponsor in the past 90 days. Chance of winning will depend on the total number of entries. Sweepstakes will begin November 3, 2025 and ends November 14, 2025. For full rules, please visit https://univision.wyng.com/68f7d63307cc5fbd7c55c0f3 Sponsor: Univision Radio, LLC

ABBREVIATED RULES

ABBREVIATED RULES

ABBREVIATED RULES

LONG FORM RULES

MAGIC WORD OF THE DAY SWEEPSTAKES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION: The “ MAGIC WORD OF THE DAY” promotion (the “ Sweepstakes”) begins on November 3, 2025 at 7:00 A.M. (CST) and ends November 14, 2025 at 5:00 P.M. (CST) (the “ Promotion Period”). Entry into the Sweepstakes does not constitute entry into any other promotion, contest or sweepstakes. By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Univision Radio, LLC, 5100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX, 77056 (“ Sponsor”), which shall be final and binding in all respects.

ELIGIBILITY: Only legal residents of Houston, Texas, age 18 and older and who have not won another promotion of Sponsor in the past 90 days are eligible to enter. Employees, officers and directors of Sponsor, Disney Destinations, LLC (“ Prize Provider”) and their owners, parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, retailers, sales representatives, advertising and promotion agencies (collectively, the “ Promotion Entities”) and each of the foregoing’s immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings and children and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or those living in the same household, whether or not related, are ineligible to enter the Sweepstakes or win a prize. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations, and void where prohibited by law.

HOW TO ENTER:

During the Promotion Period, tune in to Latino Mix 104.9FM between 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM CST, Monday through Friday, and listen for Jojo al Aire to announce the daily “Magic Word of the Day”.

o On Friday, November 14, 2025, listen for the cue to call in. The first caller with all the correct Magic Words to complete the magic phrase will win a vacation package for four (4) aboard the Disney Destiny Cruise.

o All requested information must be provided to enter and to be eligible to win. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries must be received by November 14, 2025.



Entrants may not win more than one prize. Entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void. All entries shall become the Sponsor property and will not be returned or acknowledged. Entries made by any individual (or any entity) other than the entrant whose name is on the entry form, and/or entries originating at any other web site or e-mail address, including but not limited to commercial Sweepstakes subscription notification and/or entering service sites, will be declared invalid and disqualified for this Sweepstakes. Entries generated by script, mechanical, macro or any other device used to automate the entry process, or by any means that subvert the entry process are void.

The applicable station’s clock will be the official time keeper for online entries in this Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute regarding entries received from multiple users having the same information, the authorized user of the information submitted at the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of the individual who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed void. In the event of a dispute, the Promotion Entities shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes. The Promotion Entities assume no responsibility or liability for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: During the Promotion Period, one (1) potential winner will win one (1) grand prize on November 14, 2025.The potential prize winner may be identified on the radio and/or notified using contact information provided or collected at the time of entry. Sponsor shall have no liability for any winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential winner for any reason. If a potential winner does not respond within forty-eight (48) hours of the first notification attempt, or if prize or prize notification is returned as unclaimed or undeliverable to such potential winner, such potential winner will forfeit his or her prize and an alternate winner may be selected. Potential prize winner and their guest will each be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, and (where imposing such condition is legal) a Publicity Release (collectively, “ Prize Claim Documents”). If winner fails or refuses to sign and return all Prize Claim Documents within three (3) days of prize notification (or a shorter time if required by Sponsor exigencies), such potential winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. If a potential prize winner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these Official Rules or declines the prize for any reason prior to award, such potential prize winner will be disqualified and an alternate prize winner may be selected. Sponsor, in their sole discretion, may attempt to contact up to three (3) potential winners of a prize in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize in question may go unawarded if it remains unclaimed.

PRIZES

· One potential winner will receive the grand prize for themselves and up to three (3) guests, which include the following :

o One (1) four or five (4 or 5) night cruise aboard the Disney Destiny ship, to include:

§ One (1) stateroom aboard Disney Destiny (location/category at the discretion of Prize Provider) with a maximum occupancy of four (4) people

§ All meals onboard the Disney Destiny (excluding specialty and fine dining)

o Up to four (4) roundtrip coach airfares from the winner’s home airport (in the applicable city of residence) to Fort Lauderdale, FL airport

o One (1) standard room with a maximum occupancy of four (4) persons at a Fort Lauderdale, FL hotel (for one (1) night prior to ship’s departure

o Fort Lauderdale local roundtrip ground transportation for up to four (4) persons (at Prize Provider discretion) Vacation package must be taken by November 20, 2026

The Approximate Retail Value (“ ARV”) of all combined prizes is $12,354,16. No cash alternative, prize substitutions, transfers or assignments will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. The ARV of any prize is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the ARV is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. If the actual retail value of prize differs from the ARV stated herein, the prize winner will not be entitled to a check, cash or other form of payment for the price difference.

Prize winner will not receive cash or any other form of compensation if actual value of prize is less than the prize ARV in these Official Rules. In the event winner engages in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the prize or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send winner a home with no further compensation. Each winner must comply with all venue rules and regulations. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of that element of the prize.

Note: Each winner irrevocably waives all claims against the Promotion Entities and agrees that the Promotion Entities will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes, the prizes awarded, personal injury, or wrongful death, a potentially heightened risk of exposure to communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria or illnesses (including, without limitation, COVID-19) and the causes thereof, and sickness arising as a result of the winner participating in the Sweepstakes and related activities, wherever, whenever or however the same may occur. Each winner fully understands that (a) the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and any resulting disease (together with any mutation, adaptation or variation thereof, “ COVID-19”) is extremely contagious and there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any place where people are or have been present; (b) no precautions, including the protocols that will be implemented from time to time by any/all travel providers or those providing accommodations, can eliminate the risk of exposure to COVID-19; (c) while people of all ages and health conditions have been adversely affected by COVID-19, certain people have been identified by public health authorities as having greater risk based on age and/or underlying medical conditions; and (d) exposure to COVID-19 can result in being subject to quarantine requirements, illness, disability, other short-term and long-term health effects, and/or death, regardless of age or health condition.

GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS: No cash alternative, prize substitutions, assignments or transfers will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the prizes (or portion thereof) of comparable value if a prize listed is unavailable for any reason. Prizes will be delivered only to an address within Houston, Texas. Prize winners shall be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state and/or local taxes, if any, and the reporting consequences thereof, and for any other fees or costs associated with prize acceptance and use. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Blackout dates apply. No extensions will be granted (unless otherwise noted). Additional Prize conditions and restrictions shall be more particularly described in Exhibit A (” Exhibit A") attached to the end of these rules.

If, for whatever reason, the event associated with the prize is cancelled or modified after the prize is awarded, Sponsor’s liability for the prize is limited only to the non-event portions of the prize. No compensation will be paid in lieu of the cancelled event. The tickets to the event are subject in all respect to the terms and conditions set forth on the tickets and any requirements of the facility hosting the event. Seat locations (if applicable) will be determined by Sponsor. Each winner is strictly prohibited from selling, auctioning, trading or otherwise transferring the tickets unless Sponsor consents in writing. In the event a prize winner (and/or their companion(s) (if applicable)) engage in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor or any prize provider in its or their sole and absolute discretion) is obnoxious, inappropriate, threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the applicable experience early. Decisions regarding the conduct of the winner(s) and guest (if applicable) in all aspects of their participation in the prize event/activity will be in the sole discretion of Sponsor, and any of Sponsor’s representatives and final and binding in all respects. Winner(s) and guest(s) may be removed or disqualified from participating in any aspect of the prize for any reason at any time, including, without limitation, creating an unauthorized disturbance, interruption or unnecessarily rough physical contact, creating the potential for injury or property damages, or for any unhealthy, unsafe, unlawful, or inappropriate act. If a winner or guest who, in the opinion of Sponsor or any of Sponsor’s representatives, is considered a physical or mental threat to the well-being of any other individual, they may be removed from any premises relating to the prize and winner consents to such removal.

All travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor or Sponsor’s designee. Certain restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Each winner of the Prize must travel as and when designated by Sponsor or the prize may be forfeited and an alternate randomly selected winner chosen.

The prize winner and their travel companion (if applicable) must travel together on the same itinerary and possess all required travel documents, including visas and valid passports, if and as applicable. It is the responsibility of each Prize winner and their companion to provide proper documentation (including government issued picture identification). All aspects of the travel portions of the Prize must be conducted on such dates as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion. The dates of departure and return are subject to change at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. Airline tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles. All airline tickets are subject to flight variation, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. Sponsor reserves the right to structure travel route and select hotels in their sole and absolute discretion. Each Prize winner will not receive cash or any other form of compensation if actual travel costs are less than the estimate made in these Official Rules. The roundtrip air transportation element for the Prize begins and ends at the point of departure. The Prize is subject to seat and hotel availability, as well as Sponsor’s terms and conditions generally applicable thereto. If in the judgment of Sponsor air travel is not required due to winner’s proximity to Prize location, ground transportation will be substituted for roundtrip air travel at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. The difference in value will not be awarded to a Prize winner.

Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions, or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels, venue operators, transportation companies, prize providers, or any other persons providing any Prize-related services or accommodations. Sponsor is not liable for any missed prize events, opportunities, or expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay or ground transportation delay. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any transportation or other prize element except at the sole and absolute discretion of Sponsor. Additional prize award details and travel information to be provided to each Prize winner at the time of Prize notification. Prize winner and companion are responsible for obtaining travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance) at their option and hereby acknowledge that Sponsor has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance. The Prize winner may be required to provide a credit card at the time of hotel check-in. Travel companion must execute liability/publicity releases prior to issuance of travel documents. Once a travel companion is selected, he or she may not be substituted, except in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Sweepstakes, and those set forth by Sponsor’s transportation carrier(s) of choice. Lost, stolen, or damaged airline tickets, travel vouchers, or certificates will not be replaced or exchanged. All expenses not specifically mentioned herein, are not included as part of any Prize package, and are solely each Prize winner’s responsibility, including, but not limited to: additional ground transportation at the Trip Prize winner’s destination(s), travel insurance, room service, bag check fees, parking fees, laundry service, food, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, telephone calls, tips, gratuities, and service charges. Transportation carrier and hotel regulations and conditions apply. Travel and lodging are subject to availability, and any changes made to either of these will be at the expense of each Prize winner.

Sponsor and Prize Provider make no warranties, and hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, concerning any prize furnished by third parties in connection with the Sweepstakes. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, SUCH PRIZES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT .

GENERAL LIABILITY RELEASE/FORCE MAJEURE: Acceptance of a prize constitutes prize winner’s permission for Sponsor to use his/her name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements related to this Sweepstakes and address (city and state) for advertising and/or publicity purposes worldwide and in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity, without further notification or compensation to, or permission of, such winner and/or any third party. Entrants agree that the Promotion Entities: (A) shall not be responsible or liable for, and are hereby released, discharged and held harmless from, any and all liability, costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including, without limitation, death and bodily injury or property damage, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity, or from entrants’ acceptance, receipt, possession and/or use or misuse of any prize (or any travel/activity related thereto)], and (B) have not made any warranty, representation or guarantee express or implied, in fact or in law, with respect to any prize, including, without limitation, to such prize’s quality or fitness for a particular purpose. Sponsor assume no responsibility for any damage to an entrant’s or any other person’s computer system or wireless phone which is occasioned by participating in the Sweepstakes, or for any computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures, delayed computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Sponsor are not responsible for incomplete, illegible, misdirected, late, lost, damaged, stolen, or garbled entries or prize notifications; or for lost, interrupted, inaccessible or unavailable networks, servers, satellites, Internet service providers, websites, or other connections; or for miscommunications, failed, jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected computer, telephone or cable transmissions; or for any technical malfunctions, failures, difficulties or other errors of any kind or nature; or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE, DESTROY, TAMPER OR INTERFERE WITH THE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND DILIGENTLY PURSUE ALL REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. No illegible, incomplete, forged, software-generated or other automated entries, or entries produced or submitted by any means which subvert the entry process will be accepted. Sponsor reserves the right to modify, extend, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes if it determines, in its sole discretion, that the Sweepstakes is technically impaired or corrupted or that fraud or technical problems, failures or malfunctions or other causes have destroyed or severely undermined or to any degree impaired the integrity, administration, security, proper play and/or feasibility of the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein. In the event Sponsor and Co-Sponsor are prevented from awarding prizes or continuing with the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited to fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health of other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis (e.g., SARS), order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor’s control (each a “ Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes. If the Sweepstakes is terminated before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select potential winner(s) in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event giving rise to the termination. Inclusion in any such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended in any way except in a written document issued by a duly authorized representative of Sponsor. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

GOVERNING LAW/JURISDICTION: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal court located in Orlando, Florida. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules , which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the laws of the State of Florida. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes should be directed to the Sponsor.

ENTRANT’S PERSONAL INFORMATION: Except as contemplated in these Official Rules, personal information collected in connection with this Sweepstakes will be used in accordance with the privacy policy found at www.univision.com/global/politica-de-privacidad.

WINNER LIST/OFFICIAL RULES: For a Winner List (available after November 20, 2025) and/or a copy of these Official Rules, send a hand-printed, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “ Magic Word of the Day”, c/o Univision Radio, LLC, 5100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX, 77056, specifying “Winner List” or “Official Rules”. Requests must be received within sixty (60) days following the end of the Sweepstakes. The English language version of these Official Rules controls. Copies of these Official Rules provided in any other language are for convenience only.

Sponsor: Univision Radio, LLC, 5100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX, 77056

Prize Provider: Disney Destinations, LLC, PO Box 10000, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830-1000

EXHIBIT A



Disney Destinations, LLC, (“ Disney”) shall provide to the winner the following vacation package (“ Vacation Package”):

1. One (1) Four or Five (4 or 5)-night Disney Cruise Line vacation for winner and up to three (3) persons, to be taken aboard Disney Destiny. The Vacation Package is subject to the conditions set forth below.

· If winner resides outside a 250-mile radius of the Port Everglades:

o Up to Four (4) roundtrip coach airfares (with possible layovers) between the major U.S. gateway airport closest to the winner’s residence (“Departure Airport”) and Fort Lauderdale Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (“Arrival Airport”);

o One (1) standard room with a maximum occupancy of Four (4) persons at a Fort Lauderdale Hotel (hotel selection at the discretion of Disney) for one (1) night prior to the ship’s departure;

o Ground transportation for up to Four (4) persons or voucher(s) for local transportation from the Arrival Airport to the hotel, from the hotel to Port Everglades, and from Port Everglades to the Arrival Airport (at the discretion of Disney);

· One (1) Four or Five (4 or 5) night cruise on Disney Destiny for up to Four (4) persons, consisting of:

o One (1) stateroom aboard the Disney Destiny (location/category at the discretion of Disney) with a maximum occupancy Four (4) people;

o All meals onboard the Disney Destiny (excluding specialty and fine dining)

All costs and expenses not expressly stated in the Vacation Package description above are excluded and solely the responsibility of winner or guests, including but not limited to:

o Shore excursions

o Travel insurance

o Laundry service

o Spa treatments

o Alcoholic and specialty non-alcoholic beverages (including specialty coffee)

o Individually charged snacks and treats (including but not limited to movie popcorn, packaged candy, ice cream, gelato, pastries, and bar snacks)

o Local and long-distance telephone calls

o Ship to shore communications including internet

o Merchandise and souvenirs

o Tips and gratuities not specifically set forth above

Please Note Restriction for the Vacation Package:

o Travel for the Vacation Package must be booked at least forty-five (45) days prior to the intended travel dates and must occur from 11/20/2025 to 11/20/2026. If travel is not completed by 11/20/2026 the prize will be forfeited without compensation of any kind. No changes will be made to travel details once any element(s) of the travel arrangements have been booked except in Disney’s sole discretion. Block-out dates may apply. Vacation dates and accommodations are subject to availability; certain restrictions and block-out dates may apply. Disney reserves the right to change the allowable travel dates, cruise ship or any other component of the Vacation Package, for any reason and in its sole discretion. No substitution of Vacation Package or any elements thereof is allowed, except at Disney’s sole discretion. Ports of call, offerings and experiences onboard are subject to change, availability and cancellation without notice.

o Block Out Dates: PEAK

o Vacation Package components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or refunded. Vacation Package is not redeemable for cash. Vacation Package is non-commissionable.

o Vacation is for the winner and up to three (3) guest(s) of the winner’s choosing. Once selected by the winner, guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason. If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute Vacation Package or compensation provided to the winner.

o If Vacation Package includes airfare, the winner and guests must travel together on the same itinerary, and air transportation must be round-trip from/to the Departure Airport (with possible layovers). Disney will determine airline and flight itinerary in its sole discretion. Airline carrier’s regulations and conditions apply to air travel. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades.

o Actual value of the prize awarded depends on a number of factors, including booking and travel dates and the number of travelers, and therefore may be lower or higher than the estimated value at the time it is fulfilled. If the actual value of the prize is less than the stated estimated value, the difference will not be awarded. The winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation Package will be forfeited.

o No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any flight or cruise (as applicable). Disney is not liable, including for any costs or expenses, if any component of the Vacation Package is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason and winner will not be reimbursed, and no substitution will be provided except as in Disney’s sole discretion.

o If Vacation Package includes hotel stay, photo identification and credit card in good standing or cash deposit may be required at check-in for incidental charges (e.g., room service, use of telephone/IT services, laundry and all other optional extra services not provided in the prize).

o The winner and each guest will be required to execute a liability/publicity release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. The winner and each guest will also be required to sign the Disney Cruise Line cruise contract before embarkation (the “Cruise Contract”). The Cruise Contract is available at www.disneycruise.com/cruisecontract. Failure to return the executed release form or to accept and sign the Cruise Contract within the specified time periods will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of their travel party, related to any use or misuse of the Vacation Package or any related activity or travel.

o Health and safety measures and operational guidelines, ports of call and offerings may change at any time without notice. Certain onboard venues, experiences and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability, advance reservations or even closure.

o In the event the winner and/or guest(s) engage in behavior that, as determined by Disney in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or is contrary to Disney’s health and safety protocols, rules or policies in effect at the time of the Vacation Package, Disney reserves the right to terminate the Vacation Package or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send the winner and/or guest(s) home with no further compensation. The winner acknowledges and agrees to be solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any member of the group.

o Disney, its parent, related, affiliated, and subsidiary companies and their respective officers, directors agents, employees and assigns shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the promotion.

o Minors under the age of eighteen (18) not traveling with a parent or legal guardian must be accompanied by an adult over the age of twenty-one (21) in the same stateroom. The parent or guardian of any minor not traveling with a parent or guardian must appoint an adult to have custody and control over their minor and to contract on their behalf in connection with the Vacation Package. An appointment form will be included in the document package and must be signed by parent or legal guardian prior to embarkation at the Disney Cruise Line terminal.