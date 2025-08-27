Latino Mix 104.9 te lleva a Walt Disney World en Orlando, Florida

ORAL DISCLOSURE

(RADIO AND TELEVISION)



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes void where prohibited by law. The approximate total prize value is $13,632.00. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of Houston, Texas, age 18 and older who have not won another promotion of Sponsor in the past 90 days. Chance of winning will depend on the total number of entries. Sweepstakes will begin September 8, 2025 and ends September 19, 2025. For full rules, please visit https://univision.wyng.com/6894eafa1a6e5ad596fbbe34 Sponsor: Univision Radio, LLC

ABBREVIATED RULES





(TELEVISION – IF NO ROOM FOR LONGER ABBREVIATED RULES BELOW)



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begin September 8, 2025 at 7:00 A.M. and ends September 19, 2025 at 6:00 P.M. (CT). Open to legal residents of Houston, Texas, age 18 and older who have not won another promotion of Sponsor in the past 90 days. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules at https://univision.wyng.com/6894eafa1a6e5ad596fbbe34 Sponsor: Univision Radio, LLC

ABBREVIATED RULES





(WEB BANNERS)



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begin September 8, 2025 at 7:00 A.M. (CT) and ends September 19, 2025 at 6:00 P.M. (CT). Open to legal residents of Houston, Texas, age 18 and older and who have not won another promotion of Sponsor in the past 90 days. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules at https://univision.wyng.com/6894eafa1a6e5ad596fbbe34 Sponsor: Univision Radio, LLC

ABBREVIATED RULES





(ALL OTHER ADVERTISING/MARKETING MATERIALS – PRINT AND INTERNET & MARKETING MATERIALS)



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins September 8, 2025 at 7:00 A.M. (CT) and ends September 19, 2025 at 6:00 P.M. (CT). Open to legal residents of Houston, Texas, age 18 and older and who have not won another promotion of Sponsor in the past 90 days. Subject to Official Rules at https://univision.wyng.com/6894eafa1a6e5ad596fbbe34. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Univision Radio, LLC.

________________________________________________________________________





LONG FORM RULES





MAGIC WORD OF THE DAY SWEEPSTAKES





OFFICIAL RULES



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION: The “ MAGIC WORD OF THE DAY” promotion (the “ Sweepstakes”) begins on September 8, 2025 at 7:00 A.M. (CT) and ends September 19, 2025 at 6:00 P.M. (CT) (the “ Promotion Period”). Entry into the Sweepstakes does not constitute entry into any other promotion, contest or sweepstakes. By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Univision Radio, LLC, 5100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX, 77056 (“ Sponsor”), which shall be final and binding in all respects.

ELIGIBILITY: Only legal residents of Houston, Texas, age 18 and older and who have not won another promotion of Sponsor in the past 90 days are eligible to enter. Employees, officers and directors of Sponsor, Disney Destinations, LLC (“ Prize Provider”) and their owners, parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, retailers, sales representatives, advertising and promotion agencies (collectively, the “ Promotion Entities”) and each of the foregoing’s immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings and children and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or those living in the same household, whether or not related, are ineligible to enter the Sweepstakes or win a prize. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations, and void where prohibited by law.

HOW TO ENTER:

During the Promotion Period, participants must:

o Tune in to Latino Mix 104.9FM between 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM CT, Monday through Friday, and listen for Jojo al Aire to announce the daily “Magic Word of the Day”

o On Friday, September 19, 2025, listen for the cue to call in. The first caller with all the correct Magic Words to complete the magic phrase will win a vacation package for four (4) to Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida.

o The prize includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations for four (4) days and three (3) nights, park tickets, and ground transportation between Orlando, Florida airport/hotel/park(s).

o All requested information must be provided to enter and to be eligible to win. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries must be received by September 19, 2025.

Entrants may not win more than one prize. Entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void. All entries shall become the Sponsor property and will not be returned or acknowledged. Entries made by any individual (or any entity) other than the entrant whose name is on the entry form, and/or entries originating at any other web site or e-mail address, including but not limited to commercial Sweepstakes subscription notification and/or entering service sites, will be declared invalid and disqualified for this Sweepstakes. Entries generated by script, mechanical, macro or any other device used to automate the entry process, or by any means that subvert the entry process are void.

The applicable station’s clock will be the official time keeper for online entries in this Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute regarding entries received from multiple users having the same information, the authorized user of the information submitted at the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of the individual who actually submitted an entry cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed void. In the event of a dispute, the Promotion Entities shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes. The Promotion Entities assume no responsibility or liability for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: During the Promotion Period, one (1) potential winner will win one (1) grand prize on September 19, 2025. All potential prize winners may be identified on the radio and/or notified using contact information provided or collected at the time of entry. Sponsor shall have no liability for any winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential winner for any reason. If a potential winner does not respond within forty-eight (48) hours of the first notification attempt, or if prize or prize notification is returned as unclaimed or undeliverable to such potential winner, such potential winner will forfeit his or her prize and an alternate winner may be selected. Potential prize winner and their guest will each be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, and (where imposing such condition is legal) a Publicity Release (collectively, “ Prize Claim Documents”). If winner fails or refuses to sign and return all Prize Claim Documents within five (5) days of prize notification (or a shorter time if required by Sponsor exigencies), such potential winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. If a potential prize winner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these Official Rules or declines the prize for any reason prior to award, such potential prize winner will be disqualified and an alternate prize winner may be selected. Sponsor, in their sole discretion, may attempt to contact up to three (3) potential winners of a prize in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize in question may go unawarded if it remains unclaimed.

PRIZES

· The potential winner will receive the grand vacation prize for themselves and up to three (3) guests, which include the following :

o Four (4) Day / Three (3) night stay at one of the Walt Disney World Hotel Resorts® (subject to availability at the selected hotel);

o Roundtrip airfare and ground transfers (subject to certain restrictions);

o Up to four (4) - one (1) Day Walt Disney World® Park tickets (subject to restrictions);

o Vacation package must be taken by August 15, 2026

The Approximate Retail Value (“ ARV”) of all combined prizes is $8,783.56. No cash alternative, prize substitutions, transfers or assignments will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. The ARV of any prize is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the ARV is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. If the actual retail value of prize differs from the ARV stated herein, the prize winner will not be entitled to a check, cash or other form of payment for the price difference.

Prize winner will not receive cash or any other form of compensation if actual value of prize is less than the prize ARV in these Official Rules. In the event winner engages in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the prize or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send winner a home with no further compensation. Each winner must comply with all venue rules and regulations. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of that element of the prize.

Note: Each winner irrevocably waives all claims against the Promotion Entities and agrees that the Promotion Entities will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes, the prizes awarded, personal injury, or wrongful death, a potentially heightened risk of exposure to communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria or illnesses (including, without limitation, COVID-19) and the causes thereof, and sickness arising as a result of the winner participating in the Sweepstakes and related activities, wherever, whenever or however the same may occur. Each winner fully understands that (a) the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and any resulting disease (together with any mutation, adaptation or variation thereof, “ COVID-19”) is extremely contagious and there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any place where people are or have been present; (b) no precautions, including the protocols that will be implemented from time to time by any/all travel providers or those providing accommodations, can eliminate the risk of exposure to COVID-19; (c) while people of all ages and health conditions have been adversely affected by COVID-19, certain people have been identified by public health authorities as having greater risk based on age and/or underlying medical conditions; and (d) exposure to COVID-19 can result in being subject to quarantine requirements, illness, disability, other short-term and long-term health effects, and/or death, regardless of age or health condition.

GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS: No cash alternative, prize substitutions, assignments or transfers will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the prizes (or portion thereof) of comparable value if a prize listed is unavailable for any reason. Prizes will be delivered only to an address within Houston, Texas. Prize winners shall be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state and/or local taxes, if any, and the reporting consequences thereof, and for any other fees or costs associated with prize acceptance and use. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Blackout dates apply. No extensions will be granted (unless otherwise noted). Additional Prize conditions and restrictions shall be more particularly described in Exhibit A (” Exhibit A") attached to the end of these rules.

If, for whatever reason, the event associated with the prize is cancelled or modified after the prize is awarded, Sponsor’s liability for the prize is limited only to the non-event portions of the prize. No compensation will be paid in lieu of the cancelled event. The tickets to the event are subject in all respect to the terms and conditions set forth on the tickets and any requirements of the facility hosting the event. Seat locations (if applicable) will be determined by Sponsor. Each winner is strictly prohibited from selling, auctioning, trading or otherwise transferring the tickets unless Sponsor consents in writing. In the event a prize winner (and/or their companion(s) (if applicable)) engage in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor or any prize provider in its or their sole and absolute discretion) is obnoxious, inappropriate, threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the applicable experience early. Decisions regarding the conduct of the winner(s) and guest (if applicable) in all aspects of their participation in the prize event/activity will be in the sole discretion of Sponsor, and any of Sponsor’s representatives and final and binding in all respects. Winner(s) and guest(s) may be removed or disqualified from participating in any aspect of the prize for any reason at any time, including, without limitation, creating an unauthorized disturbance, interruption or unnecessarily rough physical contact, creating the potential for injury or property damages, or for any unhealthy, unsafe, unlawful, or inappropriate act. If a winner or guest who, in the opinion of Sponsor or any of Sponsor’s representatives, is considered a physical or mental threat to the well-being of any other individual, they may be removed from any premises relating to the prize and winner consents to such removal.

All travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor or Sponsor’s designee. Certain restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Each winner of the Prize must travel as and when designated by Sponsor or the Prize may be forfeited and an alternate randomly selected winner chosen.

The Prize winner and their travel companion (if applicable) must travel together on the same itinerary and possess all required travel documents, including visas and valid passports, if and as applicable. It is the responsibility of each Prize winner and their companion to provide proper documentation (including government issued picture identification). All aspects of the travel portions of the Prize must be conducted on such dates as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion. The dates of departure and return are subject to change at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. Airline tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles. All airline tickets are subject to flight variation, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. Sponsor reserves the right to structure travel route and select hotels in their sole and absolute discretion. Each Prize winner will not receive cash or any other form of compensation if actual travel costs are less than the estimate made in these Official Rules. The round trip air transportation element for the Prize begins and ends at the point of departure. The Prize is subject to seat and hotel availability, as well as Sponsor’s terms and conditions generally applicable thereto. If in the judgment of Sponsor air travel is not required due to winner’s proximity to Prize location, ground transportation will be substituted for roundtrip air travel at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. The difference in value will not be awarded to a Prize winner.

Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions, or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels, venue operators, transportation companies, prize providers, or any other persons providing any Prize-related services or accommodations. Sponsor is not liable for any missed prize events, opportunities, or expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay or ground transportation delay. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any transportation or other prize element except at the sole and absolute discretion of Sponsor. Additional prize award details and travel information to be provided to each Prize winner at the time of Prize notification. Prize winner and companion are responsible for obtaining travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance) at their option and hereby acknowledge that Sponsor has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance. The Prize winner may be required to provide a credit card at the time of hotel check-in. Travel companion must execute liability/publicity releases prior to issuance of travel documents. Once a travel companion is selected, he or she may not be substituted, except in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Sweepstakes, and those set forth by Sponsor’s transportation carrier(s) of choice. Lost, stolen, or damaged airline tickets, travel vouchers, or certificates will not be replaced or exchanged. All expenses not specifically mentioned herein, are not included as part of any Prize package, and are solely each Prize winner’s responsibility, including, but not limited to: additional ground transportation at the Trip Prize winner’s destination(s), travel insurance, room service, bag check fees, parking fees, laundry service, food, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, telephone calls, tips, gratuities, and service charges. Transportation carrier and hotel regulations and conditions apply. Travel and lodging are subject to availability, and any changes made to either of these will be at the expense of each Prize winner.

Sponsor and Prize Provider make no warranties, and hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, concerning any prize furnished by third parties in connection with the Sweepstakes. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, SUCH PRIZES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT .

GENERAL LIABILITY RELEASE/FORCE MAJEURE: Acceptance of a prize constitutes prize winner’s permission for Sponsor to use his/her name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements related to this Sweepstakes and address (city and state) for advertising and/or publicity purposes worldwide and in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity, without further notification or compensation to, or permission of, such winner and/or any third party. Entrants agree that the Promotion Entities: (A) shall not be responsible or liable for, and are hereby released, discharged and held harmless from, any and all liability, costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including, without limitation, death and bodily injury or property damage, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity, or from entrants’ acceptance, receipt, possession and/or use or misuse of any prize (or any travel/activity related thereto)], and (B) have not made any warranty, representation or guarantee express or implied, in fact or in law, with respect to any prize, including, without limitation, to such prize’s quality or fitness for a particular purpose. Sponsor assume no responsibility for any damage to an entrant’s or any other person’s computer system or wireless phone which is occasioned by participating in the Sweepstakes, or for any computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures, delayed computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Sponsor are not responsible for incomplete, illegible, misdirected, late, lost, damaged, stolen, or garbled entries or prize notifications; or for lost, interrupted, inaccessible or unavailable networks, servers, satellites, Internet service providers, websites, or other connections; or for miscommunications, failed, jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected computer, telephone or cable transmissions; or for any technical malfunctions, failures, difficulties or other errors of any kind or nature; or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE, DESTROY, TAMPER OR INTERFERE WITH THE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND DILIGENTLY PURSUE ALL REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. No illegible, incomplete, forged, software-generated or other automated entries, or entries produced or submitted by any means which subvert the entry process will be accepted. Sponsor reserves the right to modify, extend, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes if it determines, in its sole discretion, that the Sweepstakes is technically impaired or corrupted or that fraud or technical problems, failures or malfunctions or other causes have destroyed or severely undermined or to any degree impaired the integrity, administration, security, proper play and/or feasibility of the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein. In the event Sponsor and Co-Sponsor are prevented from awarding prizes or continuing with the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited to fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health of other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis (e.g., SARS), order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor’s control (each a “ Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes. If the Sweepstakes is terminated before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select potential winner(s) in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event giving rise to the termination. Inclusion in any such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended in any way except in a written document issued by a duly authorized representative of Sponsor. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

GOVERNING LAW/JURISDICTION: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal court located in Orlando, Florida. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules , which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the laws of the State of Florida. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes should be directed to the Sponsor.

ENTRANT’S PERSONAL INFORMATION: Except as contemplated in these Official Rules, personal information collected in connection with this Sweepstakes will be used in accordance with the privacy policy found at www.univision.com/global/politica-de-privacidad.

WINNER LIST/OFFICIAL RULES: For a Winner List (available after September 30, 2025) and/or a copy of these Official Rules, send a hand-printed, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “ Magic Word of the Day”, c/o Univision Radio, LLC, 5100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX, 77056, specifying “Winner List” or “Official Rules”. Requests must be received within sixty (60) days following the end of the Sweepstakes. The English language version of these Official Rules controls. Copies of these Official Rules provided in any other language are for convenience only.

Sponsor: Univision Radio, LLC, 5100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX, 77056

Prize Provider: Disney Destinations, LLC, PO Box 10000, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830-1000

EXHIBIT A



• Travel and lodging for the Vacation Package awarded by Sponsor must be completed prior to August 15, 2026. The winner and up to four (4) guests (each a “ Guest”; collectively “ Guests” and together with the winner, the “ Group”) must travel together on the same itinerary, and air transportation must be round-trip from/to the same Departure Airport/Arrival Airport, as chosen by Disney.

• Vacation Package fulfillment and travel are subject to certain restrictions, air travel/flight availability, and certain hotel/room availability at the Premises. The Vacation Package must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to arrival. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted (unless stated otherwise). Certain travel and lodging restrictions apply including airline carriers’ regulations and conditions. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. Sponsor and Disney are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Theme Park tickets are subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein and included on the theme park tickets.

• Both a theme park ticket and separate theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry for the winner and each Guest. Theme Park reservations and tickets will be required for each day of the visit and must be obtained before visiting. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability. Park reservations do not guarantee park admission or access to any experience, attraction, or offering. Winner and Guests should visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates for important details to know before traveling to the Disneyworld® Resort.

• Winners must be at least the age of majority pursuant to his/her applicable state of residence to enter and win. A Guest under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian who must be at least the age of majority and both will be deemed Guests of the winner (unless the winner is the Guest’s parent or legal guardian). Once selected by winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason.

• Vacation Package and its components (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer, separated, sold, exchanged or redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, substituted, assigned, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, except in Disney’s sole and absolute discretion.

• Vacation Packages that include airfare will not include the following: transportation from/to winner’s residence to/from Departure Airport, airport departure fees, baggage fees; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees (unless stated otherwise); room service, laundry service, spa treatments; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; any taxes; or any other charges not explicitly included herein.

• All elements of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, the theme park tickets) must be used by the Group on the same dates during the redemption of the Vacation Package. Any portion of the Vacation Package not accepted or used by a winner will be forfeited.

• Certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, services and other offerings may be modified, limited in availability and capacity, or be closed.

• A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor or Disney.

• Each winner and their Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents including government-issued identification and/or passports, as applicable.

• Winners will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation Package will be forfeited.

• If a winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of Guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute prize or compensation provided to the winners.

• Each winner and their Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity/COVID-19 release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. Failure to return the executed release form within the specified time period will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Winner acknowledges that they are solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel.

• Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets, gift cards, or travel vouchers will not be replaced. Gift cards are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to all terms and conditions of use as established by issuer.

• There may be specific state or government health agency instructions, guidelines and requirements for all visitors to the Premises. Each winner and their Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for travel to and visiting the Premises leading up to the planned stay. Such restrictions and requirements are subject to change.

• The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded.

· If Vacation Package includes hotel stay, photo identification and credit card in good standing or cash deposit may be required at check-in for incidental charges (e.g., room service, use of telephone/IT services, laundry and all other optional extra services not provided in the prize).

· The winner and guests are responsible for providing proper citizenship documentation to travel which may include passports, valid alien registration card and/or necessary visas. The winner and each guest are responsible for ensuring that they have proper citizenship documentation.