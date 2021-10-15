Meals on Wheels is working to end hunger among seniors in the U.S.

Unfortunately, though, seniors are rarely the first group that comes to mind when we think of hunger. And yet, the population that Meals on Wheels serves is among the most vulnerable to hunger, malnutrition and social isolation. Two-thirds are 75 years or older; one-third are people of color; and, more than half of them live alone. Fifty percent of Meals on Wheels clients self-report fair or poor health, and all of them struggle in some way to eat regular, healthy meals. In all, nearly 10 million seniors in America are threatened by hunger (that’s about one in six older adults), and the resources available to support them fall well short of the demand. Even before COVID-19 hit and forced millions more seniors to shelter in their homes for safety, we were woefully behind in our efforts to keep up with the escalating need.