Breaking Stereotypes With a Negotiation Expert

Yanyn started by helping millennial women speak up for themselves at their jobs by learning how to ask for raises and the leadership roles they deserved. She wanted women, especially Latinas, to know that there is no shame in asking for what they want. While men see negotiation as a game, women fear it, and she’s been trying to change that. “What many women don’t realize is that you’re already negotiating everyday,” Yanyn says. “You negotiate with yourself to go to the gym and you negotiate with your kids to get their chores done.” She emphasizes the need for women to speak up when it comes to what they want. Women shouldn’t have to settle for anything less than what they want for themselves or their business.