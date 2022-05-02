3 Innovative ways high schools are supporting today’s learners

These are just a few of the ways schools are reinventing our education systems of old to meet the needs of today’s diverse learners. Through the Transforming High School collection, we hope to inspire parents and educators to see what is possible and demand it in their own communities, from culturally-affirming curriculums to equitable grading and more. One day, we will hopefully see these practices in all communities — and, most importantly, every child will have the opportunity to live up to their full potential in school and in life.