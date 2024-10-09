“Hombres con Harris”: the Democratic campaign’s initiative to mobilize the Hispanic male vote

The Kamala Harris-Tim Walz presidential campaign launched the “Hombres con Harris” initiative, an effort aimed at mobilizing the vote of Hispanic men in key states by speaking directly to them about what the democrats consider is at stake in these elections.

Governor Walz (Harris' running mate) began the tour this Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona, accompanied by Congressman and Senate candidate Rubén Gallego and actor Jaime Camil

“Men with Harris” will develop a series of events until Election Day, including stops in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania, considered the three crucial states within the group of so-called swing states that can define the outcome of the presidential election.

Members of the Hispanic caucus in Congress, digital creators and celebrities such as Aarón Domínguez, Guillermo Díaz, Nick González and Al Madrigal, among others, will participate in the different stops on the tour.

The idea of the initiative is to reach Hispanic men in the small businesses where they work, the places where they relax (such as bars or restaurants), their community centers or union headquarters and in other places where they talk about the issues that concern them or motivate them to go to vote this November.

The Harris-Walz campaign has identified that among these issues are health care for families, reducing living costs and the creation of an economy of opportunities in which everyone can succeed, something that the Democratic platform assures it can help to achieve for the benefit of the Hispanic community.

Hispanic vote, more important than ever

Given how evenly both candidates are doing in the polls, it is estimated that all sectors of voters could define the electoral result, particularly the Hispanic vote (which is the second largest voting block).

The events are part of the campaign's comprehensive strategy to reach Latino voters in the final stretch of this campaign through print, paid media, and on-the-ground organizational efforts:

An important part of the strategy is the appearance of the candidate and her deputy in media outlets that reach Hispanic audiences. For example, this Thursday, October 10, Vice President Harris will participate in a Univision town hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, called “Latinos Ask… Kamala Harris Answers.”

In addition, Latino leaders from the states that are included in the “Hombres con Harris” plan will focus intensely on the participation of local Hispanic media.

The campaign reported that during Hispanic Heritage Month it made an investment in Hispanic media, which it has described as “historic,” with some $3 million allocated to radio.