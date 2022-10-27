null: nullpx
Rosalía performs at a private Uforia concert in New York before embarking on her European Tour

The innovative Spanish songstress, Rosalía, performed for lucky fans in New York City this past week, at a private event produced by Uforia and its radio station La X 96.3 FM.
Publicado 27 Oct 2022 – 02:43 PM EDT | Actualizado 27 Oct 2022 – 02:48 PM EDT
The night featured an incredible and intimate performance by the Barcelona-born Rosalía, in front of about 1,000 fans at the Palladium Theater in Times Square.



The event marked one of her last stops in the U.S. before the European leg of her Motomami World Tour, which began in Spain back in July. The tour also delighted her millions of fans in Latin America, with stops in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.


After, she spent the months of September and October in the U.S., culminating in her electric performance in New York City, where fans got to see the innovative stage show unfold en privado alongside La X 96.3 FM radio personalities.


WATCH: Video recap of the event in New York:

EUROPEAN TOUR

Rosalía is about to take off to Europe, where she will perform on the dates below.


  • Nov 25, 2022 - Braga Portugal
  • Nov 27, 2022 - Lisbon, Portugal
  • Dec 1, 2022 - Milan, Italy
  • Dec 4, 2022 - Berlin, Germany
  • Dec 7, 2022 - Düsseldorf, Germany
  • Dec 10, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands (part of AFAS Live)
  • Dec 12, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium
  • Dec 15, 2022 - London, UK
  • Dec 18, 2022 - Paris France
Más contenido de tu interés