Seguridad y Prevención

Las escuelas primarias de Prince William contarán con un guardia de seguridad más

El distrito escolar de Prince William empleará un guardia de seguridad más en sus escuelas primarias, para ayudar al monitoreo de pasillos y apoyar sus operaciones.
Publicado 23 Sep 2022 – 04:49 PM EDT | Actualizado 23 Sep 2022 – 04:49 PM EDT
Autoridades de las Escuelas Públicas de Prince William (PWCS, por sus siglas en inglés) anunciaron la integración de más personal de seguridad en las primarias de la región, para apoyar operaciones y monitorear pasillos de los planteles, así como la actividad fuera de los edificios escolares.

Hace unos días, un alumno llevó un arma de fuego a la Secundaria Freedom, en Woodbridge, lo que detonó la decisión de incrementar la protección de las escuelas de Prince William.

En total, 63 escuelas primarias contarán con un guardia de seguridad más en la región.

“Se presentarán en cada escuela primaria por la mañana y se moverán por la escuela patrullando el interior del edificio, revisando las puertas exteriores y asegurándose de que el edificio esté cerrado con llave durante todo el día”, detalló Vernon Bock, director de operaciones de PWCS.

Los nuevos guardias no operan como oficiales de la Policía y no estarán armados, ya que trabajarán como vigilantes que apoyarán al Departamento de la Policía de Prince William, alertándolos vía telefónica sobre cualquier actividad sospechosa en los planteles.

¿Qué escuelas participan en el programa?

Estas son las escuelas que participan en el nuevo programa de seguridad de Prince William.

Alvey Elementary School
5300 Waverly Farm Dr.
Haymarket 20169
571.261.2556

Antietam Elementary
12000 Antietam Road
Woodbridge 22192
703.497.7619

Ashland Elementary School
15300 Bowmans Folly Dr.
Manassas 20112
703.583.8774

Bel Air Elementary School
14151 Ferndale Road
Woodbridge 22193
703.670.4050

Belmont Elementary School
751 Norwood Lane
Woodbridge 22191
703.494.4945

Bennett Elementary School
8800 Old Dominion Dr.
Manassas 20110
703.361.8261

Bristow Run Elementary School
8990 Worthington Dr.
Bristow 20136
703.753.7741

Buckland Mills Elementary School
10511 Wharfdale Place
Gainesville 20155
703.530.1560

Cedar Point Elementary School
12601 Braemar Parkway
Bristow 20136
703.365.0963

Chris Yung Elementary School
12612 Fog Light Way
Bristow, Virginia 20136
571.598.3500

Coles Elementary School
7405 Hoadly Road
Manassas 20112
703.791.3141

Covington-Harper Elementary School
2500 River Heritage Blvd.
Dumfries 222026
571-374-6658

Dale City Elementary School
14450 Brook Dr.
Woodbridge 22193
703.670.2208

Dumfries Elementary School
3990 Cameron Street
Dumfries 22026
703.221.3101

Ellis Elementary School
10400 Kim Graham Lane
Manassas 20109
703.365.0287

Enterprise Elementary School
13900 Lindendale Road
Woodbridge 22193
703.590.1558

Featherstone Elementary School
14805 Blackburn Road
Woodbridge 22191
703.491.1156

Fitzgerald Elementary School
15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr.
Woodbridge 22191
703.583.4195

Glenkirk Elementary School
8584 Sedge Wren Dr.
Gainesville 20155
703.753.1702

Gravely Elementary School
4670 Waverly Farm Dr.
Haymarket 20169
571.248.4930

Haymarket Elementary School
15500 Learning Lane
Haymarket, VA 20169
703.468.2800

Henderson Elementary School
3799 Waterway Dr.
Dumfries 22025
703.670.2885

Jenkins Elementary School
4060 Prince William Parkway
Woodbridge, VA 22192
571.343.5580

Kerrydale Elementary School
13199 Kerrydale Road
Woodbridge 22193
703.590.1262

Kilby Elementary School
1800 Horner Road
Woodbridge 22191
703.494.6677

King Elementary School
13224 Nickleson Dr.
Woodbridge 22193
703-590-1616

Kyle Wilson Elementary School
5710 Liberty Hill Court
Woodbridge, VA 22193
571.589.4327

Lake Ridge Elementary School
11970 Hedges Run Dr.
Woodbridge 22192
703.494.9153

Leesylvania Elementary School
15800 Neabsco Rd.
Woodbridge 22191
703.670.8268

Loch Lomond Elementary School
7900 Augusta Rd.
Manassas 20111
703.368.4128

Marshall Elementary School
12505 Kahns Rd.
Manassas 20112
703.791.2099

Marumsco Hills Elementary School
14100 Page St.
Woodbridge 22191
703.494.3252

McAuliffe Elementary School
13540 Princedale Dr.
Woodbridge 22193
703.680.7270

Minnieville Elementary School
13639 Greenwood Dr.
Woodbridge 22193
703.670.6106

Montclair Elementary School
4920 Tallowwood Dr.
Dumfries 22025
703.730.1072

Mountain View Elementary School
5600 McLeod Way
Haymarket 20169
703.754.4161

Mullen Elementary School
8000 Rodes Dr.
Manassas 20109
703.330.0427

Neabsco Elementary School
3800 Cordell Ave.
Woodbridge 22193
703.670.2147

Occoquan Elementary School
12915 Occoquan Rd.
Woodbridge 22192
703-494-2195

Old Bridge Elementary School
3051 Old Bridge Road
Woodbridge 22192
703.491.5614

Pattie Elementary School
16125 Dumfries Rd.
Dumfries 22025
703.670.3173

Penn Elementary School
12980 Queen Chapel Rd.
Woodbridge 22193
703.590.0344

Piney Branch Elementary School
8301 Linton Hall Rd.
Bristow 20136
571.261.5300

Potomac View Elementary School
14601 Lamar Rd.
Woodbridge 22191
703.491.1126

River Oaks Elementary School
16950 McGuffeys Trail
Woodbridge 22191
703.441.0050

Rockledge Elementary School
2300 Mariner Lane
Woodbridge 22192
703.491.2108

Rosa Parks Elementary School
13446 Princedale Dr.
Woodbridge 22193
703.580.9665

Signal Hill Elementary School
9553 Birmingham Dr.
Manassas 20111
703.530.7541

Sinclair Elementary School
7801 Garner Dr.
Manassas 20109
703.361.4811

Springwoods Elementary School
3815 Marquis Place
Woodbridge 22192
703.590.9874

Sudley Elementary School
9744 Copeland Dr.
Manassas 20109
703.361.3444

Swans Creek Elementary School
17700 Wayside Dr.
Southbridge 22026
703.445.0930

T. Clay Wood Elementary School
10600 Kettle Run Rd.
Nokesville 20181
703.594.3990

Triangle Elementary School
3615 Lions Field Rd.
Triangle 22172
703.221.4114

Tyler Elementary School
14500 John Marshall Hwy.
Gainesville 20155
703.754.7181

Vaughan Elementary School
2200 York Dr.
Woodbridge 22191
703.494.3220

Victory Elementary School
12001 Tygart Lake Dr.
Bristow 20136
703.257.0356

Washington-Reid (Pattie Elementary School Annex)
16108 Dumfries Rd.
Dumfries 22026
703.221.3104

West Gate Elementary School
8031 Urbanna Rd.
Manassas 20109
703.368.4404

Westridge Elementary School
12400 Knightsbridge
Woodbridge 22192
703.590.3711

Williams Elementary School
3100 Panther Pride Dr.
Dumfries 22026
703.445.8376

Yorkshire Elementary School
7610 Old Centreville Rd.
Manassas 20111
703.361.3124

