Las escuelas primarias de Prince William contarán con un guardia de seguridad más
Autoridades de las Escuelas Públicas de Prince William (PWCS, por sus siglas en inglés) anunciaron la integración de más personal de seguridad en las primarias de la región, para apoyar operaciones y monitorear pasillos de los planteles, así como la actividad fuera de los edificios escolares.
Hace unos días, un alumno llevó un arma de fuego a la Secundaria Freedom, en Woodbridge, lo que detonó la decisión de incrementar la protección de las escuelas de Prince William.
En total, 63 escuelas primarias contarán con un guardia de seguridad más en la región.
“Se presentarán en cada escuela primaria por la mañana y se moverán por la escuela patrullando el interior del edificio, revisando las puertas exteriores y asegurándose de que el edificio esté cerrado con llave durante todo el día”, detalló Vernon Bock, director de operaciones de PWCS.
Los nuevos guardias no operan como oficiales de la Policía y no estarán armados, ya que trabajarán como vigilantes que apoyarán al Departamento de la Policía de Prince William, alertándolos vía telefónica sobre cualquier actividad sospechosa en los planteles.
¿Qué escuelas participan en el programa?
Estas son las escuelas que participan en el nuevo programa de seguridad de Prince William.
Alvey Elementary School
5300 Waverly Farm Dr.
Haymarket 20169
571.261.2556
Antietam Elementary
12000 Antietam Road
Woodbridge 22192
703.497.7619
Ashland Elementary School
15300 Bowmans Folly Dr.
Manassas 20112
703.583.8774
Bel Air Elementary School
14151 Ferndale Road
Woodbridge 22193
703.670.4050
Belmont Elementary School
751 Norwood Lane
Woodbridge 22191
703.494.4945
Bennett Elementary School
8800 Old Dominion Dr.
Manassas 20110
703.361.8261
Bristow Run Elementary School
8990 Worthington Dr.
Bristow 20136
703.753.7741
Buckland Mills Elementary School
10511 Wharfdale Place
Gainesville 20155
703.530.1560
Cedar Point Elementary School
12601 Braemar Parkway
Bristow 20136
703.365.0963
Chris Yung Elementary School
12612 Fog Light Way
Bristow, Virginia 20136
571.598.3500
Coles Elementary School
7405 Hoadly Road
Manassas 20112
703.791.3141
Covington-Harper Elementary School
2500 River Heritage Blvd.
Dumfries 222026
571-374-6658
Dale City Elementary School
14450 Brook Dr.
Woodbridge 22193
703.670.2208
Dumfries Elementary School
3990 Cameron Street
Dumfries 22026
703.221.3101
Ellis Elementary School
10400 Kim Graham Lane
Manassas 20109
703.365.0287
Enterprise Elementary School
13900 Lindendale Road
Woodbridge 22193
703.590.1558
Featherstone Elementary School
14805 Blackburn Road
Woodbridge 22191
703.491.1156
Fitzgerald Elementary School
15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr.
Woodbridge 22191
703.583.4195
Glenkirk Elementary School
8584 Sedge Wren Dr.
Gainesville 20155
703.753.1702
Gravely Elementary School
4670 Waverly Farm Dr.
Haymarket 20169
571.248.4930
Haymarket Elementary School
15500 Learning Lane
Haymarket, VA 20169
703.468.2800
Henderson Elementary School
3799 Waterway Dr.
Dumfries 22025
703.670.2885
Jenkins Elementary School
4060 Prince William Parkway
Woodbridge, VA 22192
571.343.5580
Kerrydale Elementary School
13199 Kerrydale Road
Woodbridge 22193
703.590.1262
Kilby Elementary School
1800 Horner Road
Woodbridge 22191
703.494.6677
King Elementary School
13224 Nickleson Dr.
Woodbridge 22193
703-590-1616
Kyle Wilson Elementary School
5710 Liberty Hill Court
Woodbridge, VA 22193
571.589.4327
Lake Ridge Elementary School
11970 Hedges Run Dr.
Woodbridge 22192
703.494.9153
Leesylvania Elementary School
15800 Neabsco Rd.
Woodbridge 22191
703.670.8268
Loch Lomond Elementary School
7900 Augusta Rd.
Manassas 20111
703.368.4128
Marshall Elementary School
12505 Kahns Rd.
Manassas 20112
703.791.2099
Marumsco Hills Elementary School
14100 Page St.
Woodbridge 22191
703.494.3252
McAuliffe Elementary School
13540 Princedale Dr.
Woodbridge 22193
703.680.7270
Minnieville Elementary School
13639 Greenwood Dr.
Woodbridge 22193
703.670.6106
Montclair Elementary School
4920 Tallowwood Dr.
Dumfries 22025
703.730.1072
Mountain View Elementary School
5600 McLeod Way
Haymarket 20169
703.754.4161
Mullen Elementary School
8000 Rodes Dr.
Manassas 20109
703.330.0427
Neabsco Elementary School
3800 Cordell Ave.
Woodbridge 22193
703.670.2147
Occoquan Elementary School
12915 Occoquan Rd.
Woodbridge 22192
703-494-2195
Old Bridge Elementary School
3051 Old Bridge Road
Woodbridge 22192
703.491.5614
Pattie Elementary School
16125 Dumfries Rd.
Dumfries 22025
703.670.3173
Penn Elementary School
12980 Queen Chapel Rd.
Woodbridge 22193
703.590.0344
Piney Branch Elementary School
8301 Linton Hall Rd.
Bristow 20136
571.261.5300
Potomac View Elementary School
14601 Lamar Rd.
Woodbridge 22191
703.491.1126
River Oaks Elementary School
16950 McGuffeys Trail
Woodbridge 22191
703.441.0050
Rockledge Elementary School
2300 Mariner Lane
Woodbridge 22192
703.491.2108
Rosa Parks Elementary School
13446 Princedale Dr.
Woodbridge 22193
703.580.9665
Signal Hill Elementary School
9553 Birmingham Dr.
Manassas 20111
703.530.7541
Sinclair Elementary School
7801 Garner Dr.
Manassas 20109
703.361.4811
Springwoods Elementary School
3815 Marquis Place
Woodbridge 22192
703.590.9874
Sudley Elementary School
9744 Copeland Dr.
Manassas 20109
703.361.3444
Swans Creek Elementary School
17700 Wayside Dr.
Southbridge 22026
703.445.0930
T. Clay Wood Elementary School
10600 Kettle Run Rd.
Nokesville 20181
703.594.3990
Triangle Elementary School
3615 Lions Field Rd.
Triangle 22172
703.221.4114
Tyler Elementary School
14500 John Marshall Hwy.
Gainesville 20155
703.754.7181
Vaughan Elementary School
2200 York Dr.
Woodbridge 22191
703.494.3220
Victory Elementary School
12001 Tygart Lake Dr.
Bristow 20136
703.257.0356
Washington-Reid (Pattie Elementary School Annex)
16108 Dumfries Rd.
Dumfries 22026
703.221.3104
West Gate Elementary School
8031 Urbanna Rd.
Manassas 20109
703.368.4404
Westridge Elementary School
12400 Knightsbridge
Woodbridge 22192
703.590.3711
Williams Elementary School
3100 Panther Pride Dr.
Dumfries 22026
703.445.8376
Yorkshire Elementary School
7610 Old Centreville Rd.
Manassas 20111
703.361.3124