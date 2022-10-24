null: nullpx
Trick-or-streets: En estas calles de NY no podrán circular autos para celebrar Halloween

El anuncio se hizo en torno a la inauguración de la 34th Avenue Open Street, en Jackson Heights, la calle peatonal más larga de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Publicado 24 Oct 2022 – 08:20 PM EDT | Actualizado 24 Oct 2022 – 08:20 PM EDT
Para el gran regreso de la celebración de Halloween luego de las fiestas con limitaciones durante los últimos dos años, el gobierno de Eric Adams ha anunciado un plan de cierre de calles para el flujo vehicular.

Trick-or-Streets es el plan para abrir a los peatones casi 100 calles en Nueva York, sumándose a las otras calles que han sido recientemente entregadas a los peatones de manera permanente.

Este cierre de calles para automóviles, será únicamente para el próximo lunes 31 de octubre de 4:00 pm a 8:00 pm, en torno a las actividades planeadas por la administración de Adams para esta fecha.

Junto a Eric Adams, el comisionado del Departamento de Transporte (DOT) de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Ydanis Rodríguez, anunció esta dinámica que la ciudad tendrá en una semana, y lo hizo en el momento de la inauguración de la 34th Avenue Open Street, en Jackson Heights, como la calle peatonal más larga de la ciudad de Nueva York.

“A medida que abrimos permanentemente el estándar de oro, Open Street en 34th Avenue, esperamos que todas las familias y todos los niños tengan un Halloween seguro y agradable con Trick-or-Streets, especiales nocturnos en toda la ciudad”, dijo Eric Adams en rueda de prensa.

“Este programa reúne a las comunidades y al gobierno de la ciudad para promover la seguridad, la comunidad y la diversión, y quiero agradecer a todos nuestros socios en el terreno por sus contribuciones. ¡Feliz Halloween, neoyorquinos!”, añadió.

“Estoy increíblemente emocionado de aprovechar el triunfo de nuestro próspero programa Open Streets al lanzar nuestra primera iniciativa Trick-Or-Streets este Halloween, brindando un mayor acceso a espacios comunitarios más seguros y compartidos”, dijo por su parte, Ydanis Rodríguez.

“Agradezco al alcalde Adams y a nuestro personal dedicado por planificar este evento innovador y espero que las familias aprovechen la oportunidad de pedir dulces en una calle abierta de manera segura. Y como beneficio adicional, estamos celebrando Trick-or-Streets con todos los diabólicos amigos y socios de la comunidad que han hecho posible el corte de cinta oficial a lo largo de la increíble 34th Avenue Open Street”, agregó.

El DOT tiene planeado interactuar con la comunidad de Jackson Heights sobre el futuro de este corredor, incluidas encuestas públicas y sesiones de visión para el proyecto de capital financiado con $84 millones en fondos de la ciudad y $750,000 adicionales del exmiembro del Concejo Municipal, Daniel Dromm, explicó el departamento en un comunicado.

Eventos en las calles peatonales el 31 de octubre

Camino del arco de Dumbo

Pearl Street, entre Water Street y Anchorage Place, Brooklyn

-4:00 pm - Marcha anual hacia el arco: desfile por Dumbo y Brooklyn Bridge Park, dirigido por bandas de música y títeres.

-16:30 - 19:00 - Fiesta Dumboween: Música en vivo. Arte y Artesanía. Cabina de fotos fa-boo-lous. Concurso de disfraces para humanos y mascotas.

12th Street Plaza

12th Street, Entre 44th Avenue y 43rd Road, Queens

-4:00 pm a 6:00 pm: Haz truco o trato en 12th Street Plaza con artesanías y dulces.

Myrtle Avenue Plaza

Myrtle Avenue, desde Grand Avenue hasta Emerson Place, Brooklyn

-4:00 pm a 6:00 pm: Myrtle Avenue Monster Mash

La fiesta anual de baile de Halloween en Myrtle Avenue está de vuelta con juegos, golosinas, un DJ, baile y un Thriller Dance especial.

Quisqueya Plaza

Dyckman Street, entre Broadway y Seaman Avenue

3:00 pm – Desfile de Halloween

3:00pm – 8:00pm – Primera fiesta de Halloween en este sitio.

Habrá juegos, comida, bebidas y premios para los mejores disfraces.

Esta es la lista de calles que estarán abiertas a los peatones para la celebración de Halloween

Borough Location Streets Partner
Bronx Jennings Street Prospect Avenue to Chisholm Street Caldwell Enrichment Program Inc
Bronx Willis Avenue East 147 Street to East 148 Street Third Avenue Business Improvement District
Brooklyn Berry Street Broadway to North 12 Street North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition
Brooklyn Beverly Road East 2 Street to Church Avenue NYC DOT
Brooklyn Chauncey Street Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue Chauncey Street Block & Tenants Association
Brooklyn Hall Street Park Avenue to Myrtle Avenue Hall Street Block Association
Brooklyn Howard Avenue Macon Street to Halsey Street Friends of Saratoga Park Bed-Stuy + LLTCRN
Brooklyn Joralemon Street Furman Street to Hicks Street Willowtown Association
Brooklyn Pearl Street Fulton Street to Dead End Downtown Brooklyn Partnership
Brooklyn Polhemus Place Carroll Street to Garfield Place Polhemus Place Block Association
Brooklyn Reed Street Van Brunt Street to Conover Street Hometown BBQ
Brooklyn Sharon Street Olive Street to Morgan Avenue Friends of Cooper Park
Brooklyn South Portland Avenue Dekalb Avenue to Lafayette Avenue Fort Greene Open Streets Coalition
Brooklyn State Street Smith Street to Nevins Street Boerum Hill Association
Brooklyn Underhill Avenue Atlantic Avenue to St Johns Place Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council
Brooklyn Washington Street Front Street to Water Street Dumbo Improvement District
Brooklyn Watkins Street Dead End to Belmont Avenue Brownsville Community Justice Center
Brooklyn West 9 Street Henry Street to Hicks Street Red Hook Initiative
Brooklyn Willoughby Avenue Washington Park to Hall Street Fort Greene Open Streets Coalition
Brooklyn Willoughby Street Pearl Street to Jay Street Downtown Brooklyn Partnership
Manhattan Avenue B East 6 Street to East 14 Street Loisaida Open Streets Community Coalition
Manhattan Avenue Of The Americas Spring Street to Dominick Street Hudson Square Business Improvement District
Manhattan Bond Street Lafayette Street to Bowery il Buco
Manhattan Broadway West 25 Street to West 27 Street Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership
Manhattan Broome Street Allen Street to Ludlow Street Lower East Side Partnership
Manhattan Canal Street Essex Street to Orchard Street Cervo's
Manhattan Doyers Street Chatham Square to Pell Street Chinatown Business Improvement District
Manhattan Duane Street Hudson Street to West Broadway Khe-Yo
Manhattan East 115 Street at Park Avenue Uptown Grand Central
Manhattan East 18 Street Park Avenue South to Irving Place Gramercy Neighborhood Associates
Manhattan East 20 Street Park Avenue South to Broadway Rezdora
Manhattan East 4 Street Bowery to 2 Avenue FABnyc
Manhattan East 7 Street Avenue A to 1 Avenue Overthrow Hospitality
Manhattan East 78 Street Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue The Allen-Stevenson School
Manhattan Elizabeth Street Spring Street to Prince Street Peasant
Manhattan Forsyth Street East Broadway to Division Street Chinatown Business Improvement District
Manhattan Gansevoort Street Hudson Street to 10 Avenue Meatpacking District Management Association
Manhattan Hester Street Mott Street to Mulberry Street LIttle Italy Merchants Association
Manhattan Hudson Boulevard East West 35 Street to West 36 Street Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance
Manhattan Hudson Boulevard West West 35 Street to West 36 Street Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance
Manhattan Lafayette Street Spring Street to Kenmare Street Altamarea Group
Manhattan Little West 12 Street Washington Street to 9 Avenue Meatpacking District Management Association
Manhattan Ludlow Street Stanton Street to Rivington Street Lower East Side Partnership
Manhattan Morton Street 7 Avenue South to Bleecker Street Cara JECM LLC
Manhattan Mulberry Street Hester Street to Broome Street Little Italy Merchants Association
Manhattan Orchard Street Grand Street to Delancey Street Lower East Side Partnership
Manhattan Pell Street Bowery to Mott Street Chinatown Business Improvement District
Manhattan Rivington Street Chrystie Street to Bowery Ray's Bar
Manhattan Rivington Street Allen Street to Ludlow Street Lower East Side Partnership
Manhattan Rivington Street Eldridge Street to Forsyth Street JADIS
Manhattan Spring Street Mott Street to Elizabeth Street Mari Makan
Manhattan Spring Street Thompson Street to West Broadway Bistro Les Amis
Manhattan Stanton Street Allen Street to Ludlow Street Lower East Side Partnership
Manhattan Stone Street Hanover Square to Coenties Alley Stone Street Community Association
Manhattan Waverly Place 7 Avenue South to Christopher Street Jeffrey's Grocery
Manhattan West 103 Street Riverside Drive to Broadway Park to Park 103
Manhattan West 120 Street Lenox Avenue to Mt Morris Park West Marcus Meets Malcolm
Manhattan West 13 Street Hudson Street to Washington Street Meatpacking District Management Association
Manhattan West 196 Street Broadway to Ellwood Street City College Academy of the Arts
Manhattan West 21 Street 10 Avenue to 9 Avenue West 21st Street Open Streets Coalition
Manhattan West 22 Street 5 Avenue to Avenue Of The Americas Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership
Manhattan West 22 Street 7 Avenue to 8 Avenue Chelsea West 200 Block Association
Queens 31 Avenue 33 Street to 35 Street 31st Ave Open Street Collective
Queens 34 Avenue 69 Street to Junction Boulevard 34th Ave Open Streets Coalition
Queens Barton Avenue 149 Place to 150 Street Asian American Federation
Queens Murdock Avenue 180 Street to Dead End Addisleigh Park Civic Association
Queens Woodside Avenue 76 Street to 78 Street Thai Community USA NYC
