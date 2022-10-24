Trick-or-streets: En estas calles de NY no podrán circular autos para celebrar Halloween
Para el gran regreso de la celebración de Halloween luego de las fiestas con limitaciones durante los últimos dos años, el gobierno de Eric Adams ha anunciado un plan de cierre de calles para el flujo vehicular.
Trick-or-Streets es el plan para abrir a los peatones casi 100 calles en Nueva York, sumándose a las otras calles que han sido recientemente entregadas a los peatones de manera permanente.
Este cierre de calles para automóviles, será únicamente para el próximo lunes 31 de octubre de 4:00 pm a 8:00 pm, en torno a las actividades planeadas por la administración de Adams para esta fecha.
Junto a Eric Adams, el comisionado del Departamento de Transporte (DOT) de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Ydanis Rodríguez, anunció esta dinámica que la ciudad tendrá en una semana, y lo hizo en el momento de la inauguración de la 34th Avenue Open Street, en Jackson Heights, como la calle peatonal más larga de la ciudad de Nueva York.
“A medida que abrimos permanentemente el estándar de oro, Open Street en 34th Avenue, esperamos que todas las familias y todos los niños tengan un Halloween seguro y agradable con Trick-or-Streets, especiales nocturnos en toda la ciudad”, dijo Eric Adams en rueda de prensa.
“Este programa reúne a las comunidades y al gobierno de la ciudad para promover la seguridad, la comunidad y la diversión, y quiero agradecer a todos nuestros socios en el terreno por sus contribuciones. ¡Feliz Halloween, neoyorquinos!”, añadió.
“Estoy increíblemente emocionado de aprovechar el triunfo de nuestro próspero programa Open Streets al lanzar nuestra primera iniciativa Trick-Or-Streets este Halloween, brindando un mayor acceso a espacios comunitarios más seguros y compartidos”, dijo por su parte, Ydanis Rodríguez.
“Agradezco al alcalde Adams y a nuestro personal dedicado por planificar este evento innovador y espero que las familias aprovechen la oportunidad de pedir dulces en una calle abierta de manera segura. Y como beneficio adicional, estamos celebrando Trick-or-Streets con todos los diabólicos amigos y socios de la comunidad que han hecho posible el corte de cinta oficial a lo largo de la increíble 34th Avenue Open Street”, agregó.
El DOT tiene planeado interactuar con la comunidad de Jackson Heights sobre el futuro de este corredor, incluidas encuestas públicas y sesiones de visión para el proyecto de capital financiado con $84 millones en fondos de la ciudad y $750,000 adicionales del exmiembro del Concejo Municipal, Daniel Dromm, explicó el departamento en un comunicado.
Eventos en las calles peatonales el 31 de octubre
Camino del arco de Dumbo
Pearl Street, entre Water Street y Anchorage Place, Brooklyn
-4:00 pm - Marcha anual hacia el arco: desfile por Dumbo y Brooklyn Bridge Park, dirigido por bandas de música y títeres.
-16:30 - 19:00 - Fiesta Dumboween: Música en vivo. Arte y Artesanía. Cabina de fotos fa-boo-lous. Concurso de disfraces para humanos y mascotas.
12th Street Plaza
12th Street, Entre 44th Avenue y 43rd Road, Queens
-4:00 pm a 6:00 pm: Haz truco o trato en 12th Street Plaza con artesanías y dulces.
Myrtle Avenue Plaza
Myrtle Avenue, desde Grand Avenue hasta Emerson Place, Brooklyn
-4:00 pm a 6:00 pm: Myrtle Avenue Monster Mash
La fiesta anual de baile de Halloween en Myrtle Avenue está de vuelta con juegos, golosinas, un DJ, baile y un Thriller Dance especial.
Quisqueya Plaza
Dyckman Street, entre Broadway y Seaman Avenue
3:00 pm – Desfile de Halloween
3:00pm – 8:00pm – Primera fiesta de Halloween en este sitio.
Habrá juegos, comida, bebidas y premios para los mejores disfraces.
Esta es la lista de calles que estarán abiertas a los peatones para la celebración de Halloween
|Borough
|Location
|Streets
|Partner
|Bronx
|Jennings Street
|Prospect Avenue to Chisholm Street
|Caldwell Enrichment Program Inc
|Bronx
|Willis Avenue
|East 147 Street to East 148 Street
|Third Avenue Business Improvement District
|Brooklyn
|Berry Street
|Broadway to North 12 Street
|North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition
|Brooklyn
|Beverly Road
|East 2 Street to Church Avenue
|NYC DOT
|Brooklyn
|Chauncey Street
|Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue
|Chauncey Street Block & Tenants Association
|Brooklyn
|Hall Street
|Park Avenue to Myrtle Avenue
|Hall Street Block Association
|Brooklyn
|Howard Avenue
|Macon Street to Halsey Street
|Friends of Saratoga Park Bed-Stuy + LLTCRN
|Brooklyn
|Joralemon Street
|Furman Street to Hicks Street
|Willowtown Association
|Brooklyn
|Pearl Street
|Fulton Street to Dead End
|Downtown Brooklyn Partnership
|Brooklyn
|Polhemus Place
|Carroll Street to Garfield Place
|Polhemus Place Block Association
|Brooklyn
|Reed Street
|Van Brunt Street to Conover Street
|Hometown BBQ
|Brooklyn
|Sharon Street
|Olive Street to Morgan Avenue
|Friends of Cooper Park
|Brooklyn
|South Portland Avenue
|Dekalb Avenue to Lafayette Avenue
|Fort Greene Open Streets Coalition
|Brooklyn
|State Street
|Smith Street to Nevins Street
|Boerum Hill Association
|Brooklyn
|Underhill Avenue
|Atlantic Avenue to St Johns Place
|Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council
|Brooklyn
|Washington Street
|Front Street to Water Street
|Dumbo Improvement District
|Brooklyn
|Watkins Street
|Dead End to Belmont Avenue
|Brownsville Community Justice Center
|Brooklyn
|West 9 Street
|Henry Street to Hicks Street
|Red Hook Initiative
|Brooklyn
|Willoughby Avenue
|Washington Park to Hall Street
|Fort Greene Open Streets Coalition
|Brooklyn
|Willoughby Street
|Pearl Street to Jay Street
|Downtown Brooklyn Partnership
|Manhattan
|Avenue B
|East 6 Street to East 14 Street
|Loisaida Open Streets Community Coalition
|Manhattan
|Avenue Of The Americas
|Spring Street to Dominick Street
|Hudson Square Business Improvement District
|Manhattan
|Bond Street
|Lafayette Street to Bowery
|il Buco
|Manhattan
|Broadway
|West 25 Street to West 27 Street
|Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership
|Manhattan
|Broome Street
|Allen Street to Ludlow Street
|Lower East Side Partnership
|Manhattan
|Canal Street
|Essex Street to Orchard Street
|Cervo's
|Manhattan
|Doyers Street
|Chatham Square to Pell Street
|Chinatown Business Improvement District
|Manhattan
|Duane Street
|Hudson Street to West Broadway
|Khe-Yo
|Manhattan
|East 115 Street
|at Park Avenue
|Uptown Grand Central
|Manhattan
|East 18 Street
|Park Avenue South to Irving Place
|Gramercy Neighborhood Associates
|Manhattan
|East 20 Street
|Park Avenue South to Broadway
|Rezdora
|Manhattan
|East 4 Street
|Bowery to 2 Avenue
|FABnyc
|Manhattan
|East 7 Street
|Avenue A to 1 Avenue
|Overthrow Hospitality
|Manhattan
|East 78 Street
|Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue
|The Allen-Stevenson School
|Manhattan
|Elizabeth Street
|Spring Street to Prince Street
|Peasant
|Manhattan
|Forsyth Street
|East Broadway to Division Street
|Chinatown Business Improvement District
|Manhattan
|Gansevoort Street
|Hudson Street to 10 Avenue
|Meatpacking District Management Association
|Manhattan
|Hester Street
|Mott Street to Mulberry Street
|LIttle Italy Merchants Association
|Manhattan
|Hudson Boulevard East
|West 35 Street to West 36 Street
|Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance
|Manhattan
|Hudson Boulevard West
|West 35 Street to West 36 Street
|Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance
|Manhattan
|Lafayette Street
|Spring Street to Kenmare Street
|Altamarea Group
|Manhattan
|Little West 12 Street
|Washington Street to 9 Avenue
|Meatpacking District Management Association
|Manhattan
|Ludlow Street
|Stanton Street to Rivington Street
|Lower East Side Partnership
|Manhattan
|Morton Street
|7 Avenue South to Bleecker Street
|Cara JECM LLC
|Manhattan
|Mulberry Street
|Hester Street to Broome Street
|Little Italy Merchants Association
|Manhattan
|Orchard Street
|Grand Street to Delancey Street
|Lower East Side Partnership
|Manhattan
|Pell Street
|Bowery to Mott Street
|Chinatown Business Improvement District
|Manhattan
|Rivington Street
|Chrystie Street to Bowery
|Ray's Bar
|Manhattan
|Rivington Street
|Allen Street to Ludlow Street
|Lower East Side Partnership
|Manhattan
|Rivington Street
|Eldridge Street to Forsyth Street
|JADIS
|Manhattan
|Spring Street
|Mott Street to Elizabeth Street
|Mari Makan
|Manhattan
|Spring Street
|Thompson Street to West Broadway
|Bistro Les Amis
|Manhattan
|Stanton Street
|Allen Street to Ludlow Street
|Lower East Side Partnership
|Manhattan
|Stone Street
|Hanover Square to Coenties Alley
|Stone Street Community Association
|Manhattan
|Waverly Place
|7 Avenue South to Christopher Street
|Jeffrey's Grocery
|Manhattan
|West 103 Street
|Riverside Drive to Broadway
|Park to Park 103
|Manhattan
|West 120 Street
|Lenox Avenue to Mt Morris Park West
|Marcus Meets Malcolm
|Manhattan
|West 13 Street
|Hudson Street to Washington Street
|Meatpacking District Management Association
|Manhattan
|West 196 Street
|Broadway to Ellwood Street
|City College Academy of the Arts
|Manhattan
|West 21 Street
|10 Avenue to 9 Avenue
|West 21st Street Open Streets Coalition
|Manhattan
|West 22 Street
|5 Avenue to Avenue Of The Americas
|Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership
|Manhattan
|West 22 Street
|7 Avenue to 8 Avenue
|Chelsea West 200 Block Association
|Queens
|31 Avenue
|33 Street to 35 Street
|31st Ave Open Street Collective
|Queens
|34 Avenue
|69 Street to Junction Boulevard
|34th Ave Open Streets Coalition
|Queens
|Barton Avenue
|149 Place to 150 Street
|Asian American Federation
|Queens
|Murdock Avenue
|180 Street to Dead End
|Addisleigh Park Civic Association
|Queens
|Woodside Avenue
|76 Street to 78 Street
|Thai Community USA NYC