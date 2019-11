Revelan video de ladrones justo antes de robar mansión en El Bronx

🚨WANTED🚨for a Burglary inside of 5051 Grosvenor St. #Fieldston #Bronx @NYPD50Pct On 11/9/19 @ 5:16 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them?Know who they are?Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall @NYPDDetectives @News12BX @Bronxvoice1 @NY1 @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/272hgXf2Iq

