"Reduzca sus emisiones o pague el precio": de Blasio advierte a Trump a días de iniciarse el 'Acuerdo Verde' en Nueva York

.@realDonaldTrump is running scared from NYC’s Green New Deal. The temper tantrum his organization threw at Trump Tower today is proof.

You're on notice, Donald: we won't let you mortgage our future for your real estate. Fix your buildings or pay the price.

We WILL collect. pic.twitter.com/3wHT4gr2km

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 13, 2019