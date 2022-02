Nueva York registra la tasa de infección más baja desde que omicrón fue nombrada variante preocupante

People wait in line at The Campaign Against Hunger food pantry, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Food pantries stay busy even in the best of economic times; the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a spike in demand as millions of people find themselves furloughed, laid off or with businesses that have suffered huge financial blows. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Crédito: Mary Altaffer/AP